Notre Dame's Muffet McGraw retires; Irish hire Niele Ivey

“It is inevitable and appropriate that as we mark Muffet’s retirement from coaching today, much of the focus will be on the remarkable record of competitive success that makes her a Hall of Fame coach,” athletic director Jack Swarbrick said. “But my reflections go more to her as an educator, friend and role model. Every time I had the privilege of stepping into her classroom, be it at practice or courtside during a game, I was struck by how much she cared about her students and how important it was for her to use basketball as a vehicle to help develop future leaders."