NWI Oilmen fall to Joliet Generals in Midwest Collegiate League final

WHITING — TJ Marik's first year running his own team didn't have quite the ending he would have liked, but the Northwest Indiana Oilmen manager does leave the Region with plenty of memories.
"The number-one thing I'm never going to forget: the personalities and the people we had overall," Marik said after the Oilmen lost 16-5 to the Joliet Generals Sunday evening in the deciding game of the Midwest Collegiate League finals.
The Oilmen were chasing their fourth MCL title overall and first since 2018. But they lost on a walk-off in Saturday night's Game 2 before seeing Sunday's finale of the best-of-3 series slip away when Joliet scored 10 times in the fifth and sixth innings.
"We were hitting balls right at guys," Marik said. "That's kind of been the story of most of our losses."
The Oilmen didn't have many of those. They tied a franchise record for winning percentage, going 24-11 to capture the MCL regular-season title. NWI then swept the Southland Vikings in the semifinals to advance to face the Generals. Joliet rallied to stay alive with a 4-3, walk-off win on Saturday night and fell behind 3-0 in the first inning on Sunday.
But the Generals tied it in the second, went ahead for good with three runs in the third and put the game out of reach in the middle innings. Leadoff hitter Michael Gould had a huge night for the Generals, going 3-for-7 with two homers, three runs scored and eight RBIs.
The Oilmen were held to five hits by two Joliet pitchers. Kevin McCormick was 1-for-5 with a run and an RBI for NWI.
Marik, who is an assistant coach on the staff of former Oilmen manager Adam Enright at Missouri Valley College, leaves Monday morning to return to that job. He figures he's a better baseball man now than before his Oilmen stint.
"I learned a lot of new things about coaching," he said. "I did this solo. I had a little extra on the plate. I learned you have to have an assistant."
As of now, he's not expecting to come back for a second season.
"I'm missing out on a lot of things in life I need to be there for," Marik said. "I'm missing out on a lot of big events in not only my friends' (but) my families' lives."
Still, he's glad for the experiences.
"It was a really cool moment to manage in the (MCL) All-Star Game and see Jake Ferry hit that home run (in the East's 11-7 win over the West)," Marik said.