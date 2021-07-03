NWI Oilmen tie franchise record with win

England, Denmark reach semifinals: Harry Kane scored twice and England overwhelmed Ukraine 4-0 Saturday to reach the European Championship semifinals. It was the only match of Euro 2020 that England had to play away from Wembley Stadium and it was the team’s most dominant performance of the tournament. Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson also scored as England kept a clean sheet for the fifth straight match. England now goes back to London to face Denmark on Wednesday. The Danes beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku. Italy will face Spain in the other semifinal match on Tuesday, with the final next weekend also to be played at Wembley. The last time England made it to the last four of the European Championship was in 1996. Following the usual tributes to the recovering Christian Eriksen from UEFA and fans — a giant No. 10 shirt laid out on the field and a “For Christ10an” banner in the stands — Denmark quickly took control against the Czechs on a hot and humid night. Jens Stryger sent an outswinging corner in the fifth minute to Thomas Delaney, standing in space by the penalty spot. Delaney’s bouncing header went in past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík. Denmark doubled the lead just before halftime. Joakim Maehle hit a cross from the left using the outside of his right foot. The ball eluded Martin Braithwaite’s attempt at a header but Kasper Dolberg got past his marker and beat Vaclík in the 42nd.