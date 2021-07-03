NWI Oilmen tie franchise record with win

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Oilmen roll past Giants: AJ Wright (Griffith) had two doubles and three RBIs Friday, leading the NWI Oilmen to a franchise-tying eighth straight win, 14-2 in seven innings over the Chicago American Giants. Casey Kmet added a double, triple, three RBIs and two runs scored.
PRO BASEBALL
RailCats fall to Goldeyes: Trevor Lubking had nine strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings in Friday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg. Jesus Marriaga was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ivey leads Team USA to win in opener: Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (La Lumiere) had 21 points and four steals as Team USA routed Turkey 83-54 in an opening-round win at the FIBA U19 World Cup. Caleb Furst, also a Boilermaker teammate, added seven points and six rebounds in the win. Purdue's Zach Edey had 12 points and 16 rebounds in Canada's 80-71 win over Lithuania.
OLYMPICS
Canada will not qualify for Tokyo Games: Tomas Satoransky ended Canada's hopes of making the Tokyo Olympics. The Bulls guard's fading-away, off-the-glass jumper with 1.8 seconds left in overtime wound up being the deciding basket in the Czech Republic's 103-101 win over Canada in an Olympic qualifying tournament semifinal at Victoria, British Columbia. It was a wild end to a wild game: Canada was down by six with less than 20 seconds left in regulation before Andrew Wiggins scored six points in a span of 7.5 seconds to tie the game, and then the Czechs rallied from a five-point deficit in the final 2:18 of overtime.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Fever snaps 12-game skid: Danielle Robinson tied her career high with 19 points, Teaira McCowan had 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, and the Fever beat the Sun 73-67 to snap a franchise single-season record 12-game losing streak. Kelsey Mitchell added 14 points for Indiana (2-16), which won for the first time since beating the Washington Mystics 89-77 on May 23.
PRO CYCLING
Pogacar takes command: Tadej Pogacar wagged his head and grinned, his blond hair slick from sweat and rain, his cheeks ruddy from the mountain cold and a colossal effort from smashing his remaining rivals at the Tour de France. As he cooled down on the stationary bike, the defending champion seemed to have even surprised himself. “Ah, what a ride. What a day,” he said, unable to wipe the smile of satisfaction off his face. Pogacar dealt a demoralizing blow on the first day of the Tour in the Alps on Saturday, when cycling's precocious star claimed the yellow jersey after what was a grueling eighth stage to everyone else. Pogacar started the day 3 minutes, 43 seconds off the lead of Mathieu van der Poel. Five mountain passes and nearly four hours later, Van der Poel finished more than 20 minutes off the pace. The Dutchman relinquished the lead he had held for six days when he faded fast midway through the brutal stage.
PRO SOCCER
England, Denmark reach semifinals: Harry Kane scored twice and England overwhelmed Ukraine 4-0 Saturday to reach the European Championship semifinals. It was the only match of Euro 2020 that England had to play away from Wembley Stadium and it was the team’s most dominant performance of the tournament. Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson also scored as England kept a clean sheet for the fifth straight match. England now goes back to London to face Denmark on Wednesday. The Danes beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku. Italy will face Spain in the other semifinal match on Tuesday, with the final next weekend also to be played at Wembley. The last time England made it to the last four of the European Championship was in 1996. Following the usual tributes to the recovering Christian Eriksen from UEFA and fans — a giant No. 10 shirt laid out on the field and a “For Christ10an” banner in the stands — Denmark quickly took control against the Czechs on a hot and humid night. Jens Stryger sent an outswinging corner in the fifth minute to Thomas Delaney, standing in space by the penalty spot. Delaney’s bouncing header went in past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík. Denmark doubled the lead just before halftime. Joakim Maehle hit a cross from the left using the outside of his right foot. The ball eluded Martin Braithwaite’s attempt at a header but Kasper Dolberg got past his marker and beat Vaclík in the 42nd.