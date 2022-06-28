NWI Oilmen to host Military Appreciation Night on Friday

SUMMER BASEBALL

Oilmen to host Military Appreciation Night: The NWI Oilmen will start off Fourth of July weekend with a celebration of servicepeople. When the Oilmen host the Corndogs on Friday at Oil City Stadium it will be for Military Appreciation Night. The Oilmen will partner with Indiana Fallen Heroes. Indiana Fallen Heroes, which was started as a school project at Boone Groove Middle School, "aims to honor the Indiana servicemen and women who have lost their lives fighting for our country," according to a press release. They create placards with a picture and a biography of an individual and travel the state participating events to try to highlight the fallen veterans and honor them.

Evaraert named Pitcher of the Week: The Northern League announced its weekly awards on Tuesday and Hebron graduate Max Evaraert took home the league's Pitcher of the Week honors. Evaraert, a Calumet College of St. Joseph pitcher, tossed a gem on Monday to earn himself the award. The Vikings hurler logged seven three-hit innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. Southland needed Evaraert's shutdown as they scored just two runs but took the pitchers' duel, 2-0. In five games for the Vikings, Evaraert has tallied 25 strikeouts and a 2.22 ERA.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Valpo swimmers named Scholar All-Americans: Both the men's and women's swim programs at Valparaiso earned CSCAA Scholar All-American honors. The women's team finished the spring semester with a 3.44 GPA while the men's program finished the semester with a 3.21 GPA. Teams were required to maintain a GPA above 3.0 and have at least 12 student-athletes.

