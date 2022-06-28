 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center for Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery

NWI Oilmen to host Military Appreciation Night on Friday

  • 0
Oilmen logo

NWI Oilmen logo

 Provided

SUMMER BASEBALL

Oilmen to host Military Appreciation Night: The NWI Oilmen will start off Fourth of July weekend with a celebration of servicepeople. When the Oilmen host the Corndogs on Friday at Oil City Stadium it will be for Military Appreciation Night. The Oilmen will partner with Indiana Fallen Heroes. Indiana Fallen Heroes, which was started as a school project at Boone Groove Middle School, "aims to honor the Indiana servicemen and women who have lost their lives fighting for our country," according to a press release. They create placards with a picture and a biography of an individual and travel the state participating events to try to highlight the fallen veterans and honor them.

Evaraert named Pitcher of the Week: The Northern League announced its weekly awards on Tuesday and Hebron graduate Max Evaraert took home the league's Pitcher of the Week honors. Evaraert, a Calumet College of St. Joseph pitcher, tossed a gem on Monday to earn himself the award. The Vikings hurler logged seven three-hit innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. Southland needed Evaraert's shutdown as they scored just two runs but took the pitchers' duel, 2-0. In five games for the Vikings, Evaraert has tallied 25 strikeouts and a 2.22 ERA.

People are also reading…

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Valpo swimmers named Scholar All-Americans: Both the men's and women's swim programs at Valparaiso earned CSCAA Scholar All-American honors. The women's team finished the spring semester with a 3.44 GPA while the men's program finished the semester with a 3.21 GPA. Teams were required to maintain a GPA above 3.0 and have at least 12 student-athletes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts