NWI Oilmen's Jack Guzek named league's Pitcher of the Year

Woman says she felt she needed protection from Bauer: A woman seeking a five-year restraining order against Trevor Bauer testified Wednesday that the satisfaction she expressed to friends when the case first went public was a reaction to her treatment by the media, not happiness that she was taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. “It felt good to not see me slut-shamed right off the bat,” said the 27-year-old San Diego woman, who alleges that Bauer choked her until she was unconscious and punched her repeatedly in two sexual encounters earlier this year. Bauer's attorney Shawn Holley, cross-examining the woman who was on the witness stand in Los Angeles Superior Court for a third day, read from text messages the woman had sent to friends when court documents were first filed in late June. Holley's questioning suggested she was not seeking protection, but to hurt Bauer. “Media is freaking out. On my side,” one of the woman's texts read. “It’s the best thing I could have hoped for.” Holley asked, “What does the media freaking out have to do with your safety?” The woman replied that she had felt Bauer's team had shamed her with its statement saying all that had happened between the two was wholly consensual, and she was happy to see that the media, and the public on social media, were not attacking her. The woman was granted a temporary restraining order until a hearing could be held and evidence presented, as is common in such cases.