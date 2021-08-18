NWI Oilmen's Jack Guzek named league's Pitcher of the Year

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Oilmen's Guzek is MCL's top pitcher: Northwest Indiana Oilmen right-hander Jack Guzek has been named the Midwest Collegiate League's Pitcher of the Year and also is the only unanimous selection on the All-MCL Team, the league announced Wednesday. Guzek was 7-1 with a 2.00 ERA, 65 strikeouts and just two walks over 45 innings in his third season with the Oilmen. Other Oilmen named to the All-MCL Team were third baseman Casey Kmet, outfielder Jacob Ferry, second baseman Kevin McCormick and utility player AJ Wright. Joe Silva and shortstop Bryce Vincent of the league champ Joliet Generals were named Manager of the Year and MVP, respectively. Rounding out the all-league team are pitcher Michael Laudondo, outfielder Ronald Applewhite and catcher Gannon Andrews of the Crestwood Panthers; pitchers Nolan Vlcek and Jake Paymaster and first baseman Patrick Doran of the Southland Vikings; pitcher Billy Lepetre and outfielder Tre Hondras of the Chicago American Giants.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Valpo's Cookerly earns MVC honor: Valparaiso's Rylee Cookerly, the Missouri Valley Conference's Libero of the Year each of the past two seasons, has been named to the preseason All-MVC team selected by league coaches. Valpo was picked to finish seventh in the 10-team conference behind Illinois State, Drake, Loyola, Bradley, Missouri State and Northern Iowa.
PRO BASEBALL
Woman says she felt she needed protection from Bauer: A woman seeking a five-year restraining order against Trevor Bauer testified Wednesday that the satisfaction she expressed to friends when the case first went public was a reaction to her treatment by the media, not happiness that she was taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. “It felt good to not see me slut-shamed right off the bat,” said the 27-year-old San Diego woman, who alleges that Bauer choked her until she was unconscious and punched her repeatedly in two sexual encounters earlier this year. Bauer's attorney Shawn Holley, cross-examining the woman who was on the witness stand in Los Angeles Superior Court for a third day, read from text messages the woman had sent to friends when court documents were first filed in late June. Holley's questioning suggested she was not seeking protection, but to hurt Bauer. “Media is freaking out. On my side,” one of the woman's texts read. “It’s the best thing I could have hoped for.” Holley asked, “What does the media freaking out have to do with your safety?” The woman replied that she had felt Bauer's team had shamed her with its statement saying all that had happened between the two was wholly consensual, and she was happy to see that the media, and the public on social media, were not attacking her. The woman was granted a temporary restraining order until a hearing could be held and evidence presented, as is common in such cases.
PRO FOOTBALL
Attorney, Watson accusers have talked with FBI: An attorney for 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment said Wednesday that he and some of his clients have spoken to the FBI about the case. Tony Buzbee told The Associated Press that the FBI “reached out to me, and I responded.” The FBI’s involvement was first reported Tuesday by League of Justice, a website that reports on sports and the law. The revelation by Buzbee of the FBI's involvement prompted Watson's lead attorney to hold a news conference on Wednesday to say that the FBI had spoken with the quarterback earlier this year about allegations of extortion by one of his accusers.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NCAA investigating Nebraska: Nebraska announced Wednesday that the NCAA is looking into its football program amid allegations Cornhuskers staff improperly used analysts and consultants with the knowledge of coach Scott Frost and even moved workouts off campus last year when such activities were banned during the pandemic. Athletic director Trev Alberts confirmed the investigation first reported by The Action Network while Frost said any workouts were approved by his superiors.