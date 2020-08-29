Offensive line paves path for Matt Walters in Crown Point's win at Highland

HIGHLAND — Offensive lineman seldom get the credit they deserve for impacting the outcome of a football game.
However on Friday night, Crown Point junior Chris Avila made two of the most important in his team's 31-0 win over Highland in nonconference action.
Midway through the second quarter with Crown Point up 10-0, the Bulldogs (1-1) were picked off and the ball was returned into their own territory, but the host Trojans (0-1) fumbled the football and Avila recovered it.
Crown Point senior running back Matt Walters commended Avila's awareness to stick with the play all the way through.
"That play was monstrous for us," said Walters, who finished with 321 rushing yards on 30 carries and four TD's. "It was important because we didn't want to give them any momentum and we needed to try to make this a blowout win."
Avila relished the moment and took advantage.
"I don't get to tackle that often, so when they picked it off, I just went for it and wound up with the ball," said Avila.
Up 17-0 at the start of the second half, Walters fumbled the kickoff and turned the ball over to Highland deep in Bulldogs territory, but the drive stalled.
On the next series, Avila threw a massive block to spring Walters free for an 88-yard rushing TD, putting the Bulldogs up by three scores.
"The line was opening up huge holes for me all night long," said Walters. "It is definitely a confidence builder going into next week."
Crown Point running backs coach Eric Arcella, who was a speed demon in his own right for Griffith and Calumet College back in the late 2000's, said that his quickness back then doesn't compare to Walters' speed now.
"My best 100 time was 11.3 back then," Arcella said. "I also coach Matt in track and he can run with anybody."
"My best, I think, is a 10.95, coach, so I got you by 0.4," Walters gracefully replied with a smile.
Crown Point coach Kevin Enright cited winning the point of attack as the biggest difference from Week 1 to Week 2.
"We were able to establish the line of scrimmage to run the football with consistency," he said.
Enright also praised his senior on one of the biggest performances of his career.
"Matt can run with just about anyone and ultimately he showed good instincts to follow his blockers," said Enright.
Highland senior Christian Rios caught four passes for 32 yards in the loss.
Crown Point has now beaten Highland in four straight matchups, with the former allowing just 16 points in that span, including back-to-back shutouts.
Next up for the Bulldogs is Merrillville (2-0), who beat Crown Point 10-9 in a classic sectional semifinal one year ago, but it's a completely different team for the Pirates since they have gained some game-changing transfers from fellow powerhouse Morton after it canceled its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Walters said the mindset has to be the same going into next week as it was on Friday.
"We worked out butts off all week to limit our mistakes, so we'll celebrate tonight and get back to work (Saturday)," said Walters.
