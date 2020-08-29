Offensive line paves path for Matt Walters in Crown Point's win at Highland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — Offensive lineman seldom get the credit they deserve for impacting the outcome of a football game.

However on Friday night, Crown Point junior Chris Avila made two of the most important in his team's 31-0 win over Highland in nonconference action.

Midway through the second quarter with Crown Point up 10-0, the Bulldogs (1-1) were picked off and the ball was returned into their own territory, but the host Trojans (0-1) fumbled the football and Avila recovered it.

Crown Point senior running back Matt Walters commended Avila's awareness to stick with the play all the way through.

"That play was monstrous for us," said Walters, who finished with 321 rushing yards on 30 carries and four TD's. "It was important because we didn't want to give them any momentum and we needed to try to make this a blowout win."

Avila relished the moment and took advantage.

"I don't get to tackle that often, so when they picked it off, I just went for it and wound up with the ball," said Avila.

Up 17-0 at the start of the second half, Walters fumbled the kickoff and turned the ball over to Highland deep in Bulldogs territory, but the drive stalled.