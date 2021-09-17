Offseason work pays off with another sectional title for Valparaiso girls golf

VALPARAISO — Faith Lee and Leah Ribordy’s offseason preparations had them more than ready to own the day at the Valparaiso Sectional on Friday.
Before the Valparaiso golfers carded scores of 84 and 92, respectively, to help lead the Vikings to their sixth straight sectional title, they were chipping onto ice in January.
Ribordy recalled a particularly chilly morning on New Year’s Day, when she was practicing at Creekside Golf Course. Bundled up and braving the cold, the effort felt a little strange back then, Ribordy recalled with a laugh.
“I was chipping,” Ribordy said, “and I shoveled a spot so there was no more snow, but there was ice on the green.”
“Obviously your roll is not going to be correct, with ice on the green,” she continued. “But I was like, ‘I’ve gotta practice my chipping,’ and no simulators or anything were open. So, I mean, you throw on a few layers and it’s like, ‘I’m chipping onto ice!’”
Lee, a sophomore, earned medalist honors, one shot better than Chesterton’s Katelyn McCoy and her teammate, Norah Rossmann. Ribordy finished fifth, one stroke behind Portage’s Jordan Jacobs.
After taking a two-stroke lead on McCoy after the front nine, Lee held on down the stretch.
“Honestly, I’m so proud,” Lee said. “The offseason, it’s just a really important time to get your swing, just improve a ton. I was working so much on that, and it paid off.”
Blustery winter practice sessions floated back into Lee’s consciousness as well as she recounted the work that led up to her breakthrough. She expects to resume them, too, after the Vikings’ season ends and the weather turns once again.
“Fall’s coming up,” Lee said. “Even in cold weather, just put on a couple layers, go out and you’re good.”
After winning the 2020 sectional with a 400, the Vikings shot a 357 to finish ahead of fellow regional qualifiers Portage (380) and Chesterton (385) this time around.
“We’ve had a pretty good tradition here at Valpo High School,” Valparaiso coach John Gutierrez said. “The girls have worked really hard, and they wanted to really keep that going. All summer long, I’ve seen the girls work in three, four or five days a week. Hitting balls in the middle of January, when everybody else is just trying to stay warm.”
Hanover Central's Ella Mowry (99) and Sophia Sanchez (106) qualified for the regional as individuals along with Andrean's Elizabeth Voliva (99).
Both Lee and Ribordy took comfort in the knowledge that their teammates could pick up any slack if they mis-hit a few shots. Ribordy had a rough front nine, she said, but Gutierrez told her not to worry because Lee’s strong start made up for it.
“It kind of takes a weight off your shoulders,” Ribordy said. “That almost made me, I’d say, play better. Like I went three pars in a row after he told me that.”
“You always know that eventually somebody is gonna pick you up, and you’re gonna pick somebody else up,” Ribordy said. “And it goes back and forth between every match. It’s always nice when you can be there to help the other teammates out.”
Lee and Rossmann have pushed each other all season.
“Honestly, I was a little nervous with my last holes because they weren’t going as great as the first couple ones,” Lee said. “I was just trying to avoid big numbers and get bogey or maybe even par.”
Gutierrez has witnessed major leaps forward for several of his players, including for Lee, Ribordy and junior Maddie Isley, who shot 96.
“Faith Lee has stepped up her game quite a bit,” Gutierrez said. “Leah Ribordy has stepped up her game, and Maddie Isley. It was huge for Leah and Maddie to be shooting in the mid 90s. To go from where they were at last year to this year, it has just been a huge, huge boost to our overall score.”
Lake Central Sectional: Led by medalist Val Gozo with an 80, Crown Point won at Palmira. The Bulldogs shot 357, followed by fellow regional qualifiers Munster (376) and Lake Central (383).
Munster's Alexis Schmidt (81), Lowell's Catherine Swiercz (84), CP's Jasmine Harper (90) and LC's Kamryan Golec (90) rounded out the top five individuals.
Swiercz, Illiana Christian's Bayleigh Vander Zee (109) and Whiting's Sasha Adams (111) advanced as individuals.
LaPorte Sectional: Host LaPorte (366) grabbed the final regional qualifying berth at Beechwood behind Culver Academies (320) and John Glenn (355).
Michigan City's Taylor Skibinski advanced as an individual after finishing third with a 79, three shots behind medalist Yiling Zhang of Culver Academies. Jayme Noll led LaPorte with an 84.