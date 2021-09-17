Offseason work pays off with another sectional title for Valparaiso girls golf

Blustery winter practice sessions floated back into Lee’s consciousness as well as she recounted the work that led up to her breakthrough. She expects to resume them, too, after the Vikings’ season ends and the weather turns once again.

“Fall’s coming up,” Lee said. “Even in cold weather, just put on a couple layers, go out and you’re good.”

After winning the 2020 sectional with a 400, the Vikings shot a 357 to finish ahead of fellow regional qualifiers Portage (380) and Chesterton (385) this time around.

“We’ve had a pretty good tradition here at Valpo High School,” Valparaiso coach John Gutierrez said. “The girls have worked really hard, and they wanted to really keep that going. All summer long, I’ve seen the girls work in three, four or five days a week. Hitting balls in the middle of January, when everybody else is just trying to stay warm.”

Hanover Central's Ella Mowry (99) and Sophia Sanchez (106) qualified for the regional as individuals along with Andrean's Elizabeth Voliva (99).

Both Lee and Ribordy took comfort in the knowledge that their teammates could pick up any slack if they mis-hit a few shots. Ribordy had a rough front nine, she said, but Gutierrez told her not to worry because Lee’s strong start made up for it.