Oh brother: Morgan Township features five sets sets of siblings

VALPARAISO — Almost half the Morgan Township boys soccer team goes home with a teammate after each practice.
The Cherokees roster features five sets of brothers: Chase and Chance Hunsley, Brett and Cooper Spagna, Ryan and Jake Weltzin, Noah and Wiley Barker, and Kyle and Brayden Cuson.
That creates an atmosphere that can sometimes feel closer to a family reunion than a soccer practice.
“We’re such a small community and everybody knows everybody,” coach Steve Cuson. “There’s more than just the five sets of brothers on the team. There are a lot of brothers on this team who aren’t related.”
Most of the brothers are at least three years separated. This season offers the first real chance to play together on the same organized team.
“It’s kind of weird, honestly. Growing up and playing soccer or watching each other play soccer, we’re finally able to play with each other and share the sport together,” senior Brett Spagna said of playing with freshman Cooper. “It’s pretty cool.”
The sibling rivalries can pop up from time to time, though.
Some of the brothers are split between the offensive and the other the defensive end of the field. Senior Brett Spagna is a center back while his brother Cooper is a forward. Ryan Weltzin is one of the primary goal scorers and his younger sibling Jake is in the back.
“We want to see who’s the best out of us two,” Kyle Cuson said. “We have a lot of competitiveness but it’s more or less contained to practice. We don’t just usually get mad at each other. We just get really competitive.”
“It’s just natural to be competitive,” Jake Weltzin said. “Since there’s a lot of brothers on the team, we always try to go against each other and see who’s better.”
The opposite happens, too. The other guys are teammates, maybe even friends, but they don’t share the last name. Some older brothers admit to being a little protective. Younger players are glad to have a big brother around to help them get acclimated to high school soccer.
“It’s much better for both of us if we both do good,” Chance Hunsley said. “If one of us is really bad, it affects the other one.”
It’s better to hear some things from a brother than a friend, too.
“At the end of the day, I’ll give Noah some advice and he’ll give me some advice. I think since we’re closer than just friends, we can give each other constructive criticism,” Wiley Barker said.
Said Noah: “At practice, we’re probably better friends than when we’re doing other stuff.”
Coming into a new program as a freshman can be easier having watched an older brother play, too.
“I love to be seen on the same team as Brett. I love to kind of go in Brett’s way, go in his footsteps and try to succeed like he has,” Cooper Spagna said. “Having a lot of brothers, I feel like we bond a little better. We all get along on this team.”
Three generations of the Cuson family are Cherokees, with grandfather Ted working as an assistant coach. Ted was an assistant for longtime Valparaiso coach Danny Jeftich.
“It’s definitely a cool experience. Our dad coached us when we were younger but we haven’t played with him since we last played with each other (six or seven years ago),” Brayden Cuson said. “He’ll go harder on us that he would other players on the team just because we’re his kids so he expects a lot from us.”
Melding the father and coaching roles hasn’t been a problem for Steve Cuson, who took over the Morgan Township program before last season. If anything, he believes he may be harder on his boys than the rest of the team.
“I’ve always had the tough love with my kids and I have no problem letting them hear it,” he said. “The coaching hat only comes off and the dad hat comes on when I’m watching video. I get to sit back and appreciate it. But during the game, I’ve got a pretty focused mind. It’s about winning and the team, not just about my kids.”
The family environment in the Cherokees program may play some role in its recent success. Morgan’s won two consecutive sectional titles. This year’s goals include a three-peat and the first Porter County Conference championship.
“Morgan has never really been into soccer much. It’s really gotten bigger and a lot more people from Morgan want to play soccer now,” Ryan Weltzin said. “We’re getting better.”