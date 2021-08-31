Oh brother: Morgan Township features five sets sets of siblings

“I love to be seen on the same team as Brett. I love to kind of go in Brett’s way, go in his footsteps and try to succeed like he has,” Cooper Spagna said. “Having a lot of brothers, I feel like we bond a little better. We all get along on this team.”

Three generations of the Cuson family are Cherokees, with grandfather Ted working as an assistant coach. Ted was an assistant for longtime Valparaiso coach Danny Jeftich.

“It’s definitely a cool experience. Our dad coached us when we were younger but we haven’t played with him since we last played with each other (six or seven years ago),” Brayden Cuson said. “He’ll go harder on us that he would other players on the team just because we’re his kids so he expects a lot from us.”

Melding the father and coaching roles hasn’t been a problem for Steve Cuson, who took over the Morgan Township program before last season. If anything, he believes he may be harder on his boys than the rest of the team.

“I’ve always had the tough love with my kids and I have no problem letting them hear it,” he said. “The coaching hat only comes off and the dad hat comes on when I’m watching video. I get to sit back and appreciate it. But during the game, I’ve got a pretty focused mind. It’s about winning and the team, not just about my kids.”