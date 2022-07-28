Oilmen pitcher and Andrean grad Matt Lelito gets his Division I shot at Toledo thanks to Twitter

WHITING — If you don't believe in the power of social media, Matt Lelito would be glad to fill you in.

About a year ago, the Andrean graduate was pitching for Kankakee Community College and looking for the next stop on his baseball journey.

"We started taking videos of our fall games," Lelito said. "We ended up compiling all that video into one and then putting it on Twitter."

Toledo coaches saw the video and liked what they saw of the 6-foot-5, 220-pound lefty.

They reached out, Lelito went on a visit and made his commitment. Lelito went 4-2 with 71 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings for Kankakee this spring.

To stay sharp between the end of his college season and the start of fall workouts at Toledo, Lelito returned to the Northwest Indiana Oilmen.

"It's been a good time," he said. "I love playing here at Oil City (Stadium). It's a great atmosphere and Don (Popravak, the Oilmen owner) keeps it kind of lively around here."

He was dominant in five starts for the Oilmen before shutting down at the beginning of this month, going 2-1 with a 1.87 ERA, 36 strikeouts and 12 walks in 24 innings.

"I'm at about 75 or 80 innings for the year, so just let the arm take a break for a little while and then start ramping up towards when school starts again," Lelito said.

Now he's just enjoying the summer before heading east to play for the Rockets. Why them?

"I liked all the coaches," Lelito said. "They were all really honest with me when I went there and I just liked the feel. The school is awesome. They're pretty good at basketball and football so it'd be pretty cool to go to those games."

Toledo football is coming off a 7-6 season and bowl appearance, and is picked to finish second in the Mid-American Conference West this fall. The Rockets went 26-8 in men's basketball and had an NBA draft pick.

Baseball is on the rise, posting its best record (33-25) since 2010 last season and getting two players picked in this month's MLB Draft.

Lelito is going in with the hope of being in the weekend rotation for MAC games.

"That's what they've told me is that they want me to (do)," Lelito said. "Obviously I've got to pitch to the role to be able to do that."

Being within an easy car ride from the Region so his family could continue to see him pitch was a significant plus for Lelito.

"That was definitely a big part of it," he said. "I had other schools reach out to me that were a little bit farther away. But I think from the beginning it was kind of like I didn't want to go anywhere that was more than, like, driving distance in a day."

Even dealing with the always fickle spring weather in the Midwest wasn't a deal-breaker.

"They have all the indoor facilities and stuff," Lelito said. "The weight room is huge and they've got an indoor football field and a lot of (other amenities)."

Having his college future taken care of so early in the school year made for a pretty stress-free year for Lelito, especially after the pandemic-altered season he and everyone else endured in 2020.

"Definitely, it's a good feeling," he said. "I knew early in the fall where I was going to go so it kind of took a load off and then I was able to focus on school and baseball," he said.

And all thanks to the power of Twitter.

