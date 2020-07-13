College baseball
Oilmen roll past Minutemen: The NWI Oilmen erupted for eight runs in the sixth inning Monday, rolling to a 11-1 10-run rule win over the Minutemen in seven innings at Lansing Old Timers Field. Costa Sirounis (Munster) keyed the big frame for the Oilmen (6-3) with a grand slam. Mike Madura (Munster) had five strikeouts in two-hit ball over five innings.
College track
Jefferson commits to Iowa: Khullen Jefferson (TF South) has committed to Iowa. Jefferson will be called on in the sprints.
Men's basketball
Longtime coach, executive Robinson hired to lead NABC: Craig Robinson has been a successful businessman with a range of financial institutions. He has led college basketball programs from the relatively small Ivy League to the powerful Pac-12. He even has spent time in the front office of NBA franchises, including the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks. Those varied experiences are what made him the ideal executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Robinson was hired Monday to replace the retiring Jim Haney, who has held the influential position within the industry for the past 29 years. The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama takes over at a crucial point as college hoops wrestles with ongoing corruption scandals and the prospects of a season spent dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Women's basketball
WNBA season scheduled to tip off on July 25: The WNBA season is scheduled to tip off July 25 with all games that weekend dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement. All 12 franchises will play the opening weekend and honor victims of police brutality and racial violence. Team uniforms will display Breonna Taylor's name. Players will each have the option to continue to wear Taylor's name on their jersey for subsequent games. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was shot eight times by plainclothes Louisville police officers serving a narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13. No drugs were found. Her family and protesters around the country have called for swift action against the officers who shot Taylor. Additionally, throughout the season, players will wear warm-up shirts that display "Black Lives Matter" on the front and "Say Her Name" on the back. "As we build on the momentum for women's sports and the WNBA from last season, we're incredibly grateful to our broadcast partners who have shown a continued commitment to bringing the WNBA to fans across the country on their biggest platforms," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!