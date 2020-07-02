Oilmen set to start season Fourth of July

WHITING — How long has it been since he pitched in a real game? Jack Guzek had to think about that for a minute.
"Kansas," he said Thursday. "It was our last game of the year."
The coronavirus pandemic shut down Guzek and his Iowa baseball teammates on March 11 and he hasn't thrown a meaningful pitch since.
That streak ends on Saturday, when the right-hander starts for the Northwest Indiana Oilmen against the MCL Minutemen at Oil City Stadium. First pitch for the Oilmen's season opener is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.
That begins an unprecedented dash to the finish line for the Oilmen, who are scheduled to play 47 regular-season games in 47 days. Since rainouts won't be made up, the actual number likely will be lower. But it's still a lot of innings for a staff that will be shaking off the rust.
"The brainbuster for me right now is to figure out how to get to 63 innings in a week," first-year Oilmen manager Chris Cunningham said.
Job one for Cunningham and pitching coach Matt Pobereyko is to do that without injuring anyone's arm before they head back to college.
"Guys aren't going to be in game shape," Cunningham said. "We've got to manage bodies and take care of guys."
It's a switch from the usual routine of going straight from a full college season into summer ball.
"You usually just show up day one and go after it," Cunningham said. "Then you kind of spend the first week seeing what you have."
This year, the Oilmen have had almost three weeks of workouts, allowing Cunningham to learn a lot about his players — but not everything.
"BP is BP," he said. "Everything changes when you get under the lights."
Guzek knows this to be true. The grandson of Morton great and minor leaguer Bob Guzek has been throwing on his own for almost four months, following a schedule set up by his coaches at Iowa. It's the first spring he's had this much time off since he was 8 or 9 years old.
"You just have to stay focused on what you're doing and almost act like you're playing games," the 6-foot-5, 210-pounder said.
But the real thing will be much better than the simulation.
"It's going to be awesome," he said. "I can't wait. It's going to be so much fun to throw against real hitters in a real game."
There also will be real fans in the stands, though fewer than in the pre-COVID era. The Oilmen plan to start off by capping attendance at 250 fans a game in the 1,100-seat stadium.
New signs reminding of virus-related precautions — social distancing, face masks, staying home if you're sick — are prominent at the park and containers of hand sanitizer will be scattered around as well.
Hearing the cheers will be nice, Guzek said. But he'd play in an empty stadium if that's what it took to get back on the mound.
"I don't care if I'm playing in front of anybody or not," Guzek said. "I just want to play. That's the biggest thing for me."
Gallery: NWI Oilmen
His wait is almost over.
