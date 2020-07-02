Oilmen set to start season Fourth of July

"You usually just show up day one and go after it," Cunningham said. "Then you kind of spend the first week seeing what you have."

This year, the Oilmen have had almost three weeks of workouts, allowing Cunningham to learn a lot about his players — but not everything.

"BP is BP," he said. "Everything changes when you get under the lights."

Guzek knows this to be true. The grandson of Morton great and minor leaguer Bob Guzek has been throwing on his own for almost four months, following a schedule set up by his coaches at Iowa. It's the first spring he's had this much time off since he was 8 or 9 years old.

"You just have to stay focused on what you're doing and almost act like you're playing games," the 6-foot-5, 210-pounder said.

But the real thing will be much better than the simulation.

"It's going to be awesome," he said. "I can't wait. It's going to be so much fun to throw against real hitters in a real game."

There also will be real fans in the stands, though fewer than in the pre-COVID era. The Oilmen plan to start off by capping attendance at 250 fans a game in the 1,100-seat stadium.