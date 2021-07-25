Oilmen sweep doubleheader from Joliet

SUMMER BASEBALL
Oilmen sweep doubleheader: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen swept a Sunday doubleheader from the Joliet Generals on Sunday 7-2 and 15-8. Griffith grad AJ Wright went 4 for 8 with five runs scored, two doubles and a RBI on the day. He also hit two of his team's five extra-base hits on the day.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Helton pitches Fargo-Moorhead past RailCats: Bret Helton held the RailCats to one run in seven innings in Sunday's 9-1 Fargo-Moorhead win. Billy Cooke went 1 for 2 scoring a run. Tom Walraven drove in Cooke in the first inning. From there, Fargo-Moorhead scored two in the fifth and six in the sixth.
PRO GOLF
Champ wins 3M Open: Cameron Champ was struggling mightily through the first half of this year, a frustrating series of performances that pointed him back to his state of mind more than any mechanical flaw. Like many newlyweds, the 26-year-old was distracted by the delicate balance of passionately pursuing his career while still trying to carve out a healthy personal life at home. He found himself becoming much too upset by a bad round. There sure wasn't much for Champ to be mad about at the 3M Open. Champ fended off dehydration and crisply putted his way to a 5-under 66 on Sunday, winning by two strokes for his third career victory. Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel tied for second. Keith Mitchell was fifth at 12 under, and behind him were five players tied for sixth.
Lee wins first major in playoff: Australian golfer Minjee Lee won a sudden-death playoff against overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 to clinch the Evian Championship on Sunday for her first major title. Lee6 had to take a drop shot when her second shot on the first extra playoff hole flew into a pond, while Lee's superb second attempt landed near the flag. Lee6 ended with a bogey to give the 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory and a sixth LPGA title. She missed the first but made the second and was doused in Champagne by 2015 Evian champion Lydia Ko. Lee is the first Australian to win at Evian since seven-time major winner Karrie Webb in 2006, before it was a major.
Dodd claims Senior British Open: Stephen Dodd birdied the final hole to win the Senior British Open by one stroke on Sunday, holding off challenges from Miguel Angel Jimenez and Darren Clarke to secure his first major title. The 55-year-old Welshman closed with a 2-under 68 at Sunningdale for a four-day total of 13-under 267. He hit his approach from the right rough to about 10 feet on the par-4 18th and holed the putt to win the trophy and a spot in next year's British Open at St. Andrews. Jimenez, the 2018 winner, shot 65 to finish at 12 under, while Clarke (67) was another shot behind.