Oilmen sweep doubleheader from Joliet

SUMMER BASEBALL

Oilmen sweep doubleheader: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen swept a Sunday doubleheader from the Joliet Generals on Sunday 7-2 and 15-8. Griffith grad AJ Wright went 4 for 8 with five runs scored, two doubles and a RBI on the day. He also hit two of his team's five extra-base hits on the day.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Helton pitches Fargo-Moorhead past RailCats: Bret Helton held the RailCats to one run in seven innings in Sunday's 9-1 Fargo-Moorhead win. Billy Cooke went 1 for 2 scoring a run. Tom Walraven drove in Cooke in the first inning. From there, Fargo-Moorhead scored two in the fifth and six in the sixth.

PRO GOLF

Champ wins 3M Open: Cameron Champ was struggling mightily through the first half of this year, a frustrating series of performances that pointed him back to his state of mind more than any mechanical flaw. Like many newlyweds, the 26-year-old was distracted by the delicate balance of passionately pursuing his career while still trying to carve out a healthy personal life at home. He found himself becoming much too upset by a bad round. There sure wasn't much for Champ to be mad about at the 3M Open. Champ fended off dehydration and crisply putted his way to a 5-under 66 on Sunday, winning by two strokes for his third career victory. Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel tied for second. Keith Mitchell was fifth at 12 under, and behind him were five players tied for sixth.