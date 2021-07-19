 Skip to main content
Oilmen sweep MCL weekly awards
Oilmen sweep MCL weekly awards

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Oilmen sweep MCL weekly awards: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen swept this week’s Midwest Collegiate League weekly awards, as Kevin McCormick was named Player of the Week and Matt Lelito (St. John) garnered Pitcher of the Week on Monday. McCormick had a .545 batting average (6-for-11) over three games, compiling three consecutive multi-hit games. McCormick has hit safely in all seven games that he’s played with the Oilmen, accumulating a .433 batting average with four RBIs and seven runs scored. McCormick was a unanimous selection. Lelito became the third Oilmen pitcher to win the weekly honor in the last four weeks. He tossed six shutout innings of three-hit ball while striking out eight and walking four in a victory over the Crestwood Panthers on Wednesday. The Andrean product improved to 2-0. The Oilmen have won six total MCL weekly awards this season. The league's annual All-Star Game will take place at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Oil City Stadium.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Valparaiso honored by AVCA: Valparaiso received the American Volleyball Coaches Associatio's Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 academic year. It's the 16th time in the last 18 seasons that the program has earned the award. Also, Valpo was named to the AVCA Team Academic Honor Roll for maintaining a cumulative team GPA which ranks among the top 20% of Division I programs for the third time in the five years since the introduction of the honor.

