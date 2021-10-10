Old friends find success at new positions for Merrillville football

ST. JOHN — Between early-morning rides to school, film sessions, classes and practice, Merrillville linebacker Rondell Latiker figures he spends about 85% of his time with Taijon Span.
The seniors both converted to linebacker for Merrillville this season, but they’ve been best buds since way before the position change brought them next to each other.
Partnered up at the heart of the dynamic Merrillville defense, it seems like their tight relationship is carrying over into on-field success.
“We talk in class about football, we go over plays, we go to each other’s house, we hang out,” Span said. “There’s a very strong bond between us.”
Span, who was the Pirates’ fullback in 2020, is Merrillville’s leading tackler, racking up 43 through the first seven games. Latiker has 26 of his own, and the former safety also has six tackles for loss.
“When you hang out with guys every day off the field, it just makes that connection better,” Latiker said. “You want to go that much harder to fight for your brother.”
Merrillville coach Brad Seiss has set a high standard for his loaded defense, and the Pirates have delivered time after time.
“When you look at what we had back this year we had a lot of D-linemen that were coming back,” Seiss said. “Our linebackers with Rondell Latiker and Taijon Span were new, and some of our secondary was new, too.”
On Friday in a 34-7 win at Lake Central, Span and Latiker helped the defense as it bent and allowed more yardage than usual. But it hardly broke, as Lake Central totaled 273 yards compared to Merrillville’s 312.
“The defense definitely stepped up and kept them out of the end zone, and they didn’t really score until late there,” Seiss said. “I’m happy with the way they’ve been progressing. We had a huge week last week, stopping Valpo, and tonight it continued.”
Between nine interceptions, seven fumble recoveries and seven blocked kicks, the Pirates are generating roughly three takeaways per game. When you factor in more than 50 tackles for loss, it’s easy to see why opponents are averaging just 13.5 points per game.
“We’ve been able to go out there consistently and play hard-hard nosed football,” Latiker said. “We’ve got a great D-line, as you know. I feel like we’ve got one of the best D-lines in the state. You got guys like that right in front of you making plays, it makes it really easy playing linebacker.”
Indeed, with Michigan commit Kenneth Grant up front, along with reliable seniors Jordan Magee, Caleb Carter and Kenneth Gresham staffing the defensive line, Merrillville has one of the most dangerous units in the state.
Span feels like he’s just trying to follow along and learn his role in the defense, along with Latiker. Eight weeks in, the Pirates are looking like the real deal.
“We’re not trying to peak early,” Span said. “Especially me and Latiker, we’re playing catch-up a lot, since it’s our first year playing linebacker. We’re playing behind a D-line that has been very experienced, very seasoned and we’re trying to keep up with them.”
The big key for both players was hitting the weight room in the offseason. Latiker, who is 5-foot-9, has bulked up to 205 pounds this fall.
“Over the offseason I put on more weight to deal with the guards and tackles,” Latiker said. “I’d say it’s been pretty good. It’s a dogfight going in every day, trying to fight off those blocks.”
Span, who is listed at 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, is a smaller linebacker. But he makes up for it with his speed and ferocity.
“Last year even though I was very undersized, I knew how to move people around,” he said. “That’s the part of football I love the most. I love taking control of bigger people and getting them out of my way and pushing them around.”
Span is determined remain unbeaten.
“When we came into high school that’s all we talked about,” Span said. “We want to be undefeated, we want to win the DAC and be known in history. When people look back to us, we want to be remembered.”
Beyond that, of course, the Pirates want to capture the second state title in program history and create more memories in a once-in-a-lifetime season.
“We’ve grown together ever since Pop Warner as 6-year-olds,” Span said. “We play hard for each other. We’re not just playing for the coaches or fans, we’re playing for ourselves. We play for our brotherhood.”
Football recap: Crown Point hits milestone and Hanover Central's aerial attack on display
Here's a look back at what transpired on the gridiron around the Region Friday.
“I think we’re building something. We’re so young. We’re so inexperienced. We’ve got very little of our offense in. We’re just building."
“We've been playing since like third grade together, and we're getting to know each other good and starting to get our timing down real nice."
"The personal accolades are good, I'm not going to lie. It's a good feeling to put up 1,000 and contribute."
The Times' highlights column takes fans around the Region.
The Bulldogs take on the Trojans Friday night.
Hanover Central hosts Wheeler in a key GSSC game.
TF South looks to guarantee its playoff spot with a rivalry win.
The Panthers host the Oilers in GSSC play.