Old friends find success at new positions for Merrillville football

“We’re not trying to peak early,” Span said. “Especially me and Latiker, we’re playing catch-up a lot, since it’s our first year playing linebacker. We’re playing behind a D-line that has been very experienced, very seasoned and we’re trying to keep up with them.”

The big key for both players was hitting the weight room in the offseason. Latiker, who is 5-foot-9, has bulked up to 205 pounds this fall.

“Over the offseason I put on more weight to deal with the guards and tackles,” Latiker said. “I’d say it’s been pretty good. It’s a dogfight going in every day, trying to fight off those blocks.”

Span, who is listed at 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, is a smaller linebacker. But he makes up for it with his speed and ferocity.

“Last year even though I was very undersized, I knew how to move people around,” he said. “That’s the part of football I love the most. I love taking control of bigger people and getting them out of my way and pushing them around.”

Span is determined remain unbeaten.

“When we came into high school that’s all we talked about,” Span said. “We want to be undefeated, we want to win the DAC and be known in history. When people look back to us, we want to be remembered.”