Old friends Katie O'Drobinak and Amanda Aardema lead Lake Central to sectional title

ST. JOHN – Lake Central seniors Katie O’Drobinak and Amanda Aardema have been teammates since they were 11- and 12-year-olds playing for the Northwest Indiana Sox travel team.

The closeness is just part of what has made Lake Central so successful for O’Drobinak, who plays first base, and Aardema, the standout pitcher.

“We've known each other for a while,” said O’Drobinak. "We always got each other's backs, 100 percent.”

Aardema fanned 13 Morton hitters, while O’Drobinak went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and scored two runs in Lake Central’s 12-2 win over Morton in five innings on Friday to win the Class 4A Lake Central Sectional.

“It’s definitely fun as a senior,” Aardema said. “This is definitely the best year we’ve done it. It’s exciting. We’re ready to do more.”

It was the 21st sectional title for Lake Central (24-6) and second in a row for the Indians who were state runners-up last year. They jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings.

“It feels awesome,” O’Drobinak said. “Like Amanda said, it feels a little bit extra awesome as a senior. I mean we won it last year as juniors and that was awesome, but as a senior to touch that trophy and win on the last time you play on your home field, it feels very good.”

Lake Central will play in the one-game regional on Tuesday at the winner of Saturday’s Chesterton Sectional championship game between Valparaiso and Crown Point.

If Aardema ever needs a pep talk like she did in the fourth inning when three walks led to Morton’s two runs, O’Drobinak is right there.

“I just tell her to be herself,” O’Drobinak said. “She knows what herself is and how to throw the way she throws, and she doesn’t want to change. We don’t want her to change at all. We want her to stay herself, and she’s her best when she is herself. So that’s what I try to tell her.”

Aardema, who will pitch at North Florida University, said O’Drobinak is amazing.

“She's one of the best pep-talk givers on the team,” Aardema said. “She always sneaks in a little joke here and there, so she definitely never fails to help.”

It helped on Friday as Aardema got a strikeout to end a threat and kept the lead at 8-2. The Indians got four runs an inning later to wrap up the win.

A walk, two singles and an error put Lake Central up 11-2, and O’Drobinak doubled to keep the rally going. Pinch runner Mackenzie Calinski scored on a single by Bree Mitchell for the final tally to invoke the 10-run rule. O’Drobinak, who signed with Indiana Tech, deflected any credit.

“We scored 12 runs, so one run really doesn't make a difference,” she said. “We had an all-round effort by the team to score all 12, so that's what matters that the whole team contributed.”

Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman said Aardema was dialed in pretty early.

“She had a couple pitches working really well,” he said. “Her changeup was about as good as we’ve seen from her in a while.”

Sherman added that O’Drobinak has been solid at first base.

“She's played wherever we've needed her to play,” he said. “She's played third, she's played first and she's done a great job with all of it. Every single time.”

Sherman is confident when O’Drobinak is at the plate, too.

“We're pretty happy whenever she's in the box, and we're excited because she's gonna come through for us,” he said.

Aardema added two hits and three RBIs at the plate, and freshman Taylor Schafer was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Junior Angelyna Lopez had a two-run single for Morton, while senior Megan Hudgens added a single.

Coach Jessica Chorak said she was extremely proud of her squad.

“It's been a very long time since the Morton Governors have made it to a championship sectional game,” she said. “(It’s been) over decades, and we've never faced Lake Central either. So being able to play them was an accomplishment in itself. … We have a lot of excitement. We still have growth to go. We have a few girls coming in to build up the program. So we are definitely looking ahead, and we're taking this year's accomplishments, hoping that we could go further next year. That's the plan.”

