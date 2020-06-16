You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Old relationships pay off for Valpo walk-on Tyler Fricke
urgent
MEN’S BASKETBALL

Old relationships pay off for Valpo walk-on Tyler Fricke

{{featured_button_text}}
Matt Lottich, Valparaiso

Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich has known the Fricke family for quite sometime. When he played at New Trier, Scott Fricke was his assistant coach. Now Fricke's son, Tyler, joins the Crusaders as a walk-on.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Old relationships paid off for Valparaiso’s newest member of the team.

Crusaders coach Matt Lottich played high school ball at New Trier, where Scott Fricke was an assistant coach. Fricke's son, Tyler, is the newest member of Valpo's team.

Tyler Fricke joins the Crusaders from Buffalo Grove High School as a walk-on. He played in 31 games for a 24-8 conference championship team as a senior. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 assists per game and converted 49% of field goal attempts. He converted 71% of his 2-point attempts and was 11 for 32 on 3-point attempts (34%).

He was a three-sport athlete also playing baseball and golf. He helped lead the Buffalo Grove baseball team to a sectional championship as a sophomore in 2018.

Javon Freeman-Liberty pulls name from NBA Draft, will enter transfer portal

The Crusaders filled their final scholarship that was vacated by Javon Freeman-Liberty’s transfer when Goodnews Kpegeol committed on May 1. Kpegeol is a 6-6 wing that was previously offered a scholarship at Kansas State but ended up at a junior college in Mississippi. Lottich’s relationship with Kpegeol’s high school coach, Damian Johnson, led to the connection.

UPDATE: Valparaiso picks up commitment from Goodnews Kpegeol; Javon Freeman-Liberty commits to DePaul

Fricke joins his brother Zach, who is a junior pitcher on the baseball team, at Valpo. Zach Fricke started four of five appearances during the COVID-19-shortened season. He struck out 10 hitters in 19 innings and was 0-1 with a 6.16 ERA.

Tyler Fricke was an honor-roll student in high school and intends to study accounting at Valpo.

Gallery: The top 10 Valpo men's basketball players of the 2010s

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Railcats Opening Day Box Lunches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts