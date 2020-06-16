Old relationships pay off for Valpo walk-on Tyler Fricke

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Old relationships paid off for Valparaiso’s newest member of the team.

Crusaders coach Matt Lottich played high school ball at New Trier, where Scott Fricke was an assistant coach. Fricke's son, Tyler, is the newest member of Valpo's team.

Tyler Fricke joins the Crusaders from Buffalo Grove High School as a walk-on. He played in 31 games for a 24-8 conference championship team as a senior. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 assists per game and converted 49% of field goal attempts. He converted 71% of his 2-point attempts and was 11 for 32 on 3-point attempts (34%).

He was a three-sport athlete also playing baseball and golf. He helped lead the Buffalo Grove baseball team to a sectional championship as a sophomore in 2018.

The Crusaders filled their final scholarship that was vacated by Javon Freeman-Liberty’s transfer when Goodnews Kpegeol committed on May 1. Kpegeol is a 6-6 wing that was previously offered a scholarship at Kansas State but ended up at a junior college in Mississippi. Lottich’s relationship with Kpegeol’s high school coach, Damian Johnson, led to the connection.