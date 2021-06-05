Olejnik, Hanover Central offense advance to semistate

“Bret has been our horse all year but Peyton has really come around,” Bridges said. “When you get to this point of the year you need to have two. I have a ton of confidence in Bret and a ton in Peyton. It’s a luxury to have both because not many teams can say they have two guys like we do…With Peyton, I think his best baseball is ahead of him.”

By the time Olejnik took the mound in the second, he already looked up to see 10 runs on the board. Hanover Central’s offense produced 11 singles and a double in addition to nine walks and three times batters reached after being hit in just four innings at the plate.

Senior shortstop Blaze Cano drove in two runs and scored two more. He said he’d put Hanover Central’s offense up against any team in the state. Once they started piling on the runs, he said, everyone got involved.

“(Scoring 10 early) was a relief because we know in a regional championship game that they’re going to give us their best shot,” Cano said. “We were just able to give it to them first.”

Hanover Central’s semistate appearance will be the program’s first since finishing runner-up in the state tournament back in 2011. Back then, the Wildcats played in 2A. This year is the first the Wildcats have gotten out of sectionals since bumping up to 3A.