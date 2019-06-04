LANSING — The Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games begin Friday in Normal, Illinois, but a few participants have already gotten involved.
For the last 15 years, the Lansing Police Department has participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which is “the single largest year-round fundraising movement benefiting Special Olympics Illinois,” according to the organization's website. Police officers and athletes from across the state pass the “Flame of Hope” along until it reaches its last stop at the Opening Ceremony of the Summer Games, and Tuesday it was Keith Cipich’s turn to keep it going.
The 25-year-old has competed in eight or nine Summer Games during his 14-year swimming career, according to his father Mark Cipich, but this year was the first time he got to carry the torch.
A few minutes before he was escorted down Burnham Avenue, Keith Cipich repeatedly tapped his dad and pointed in the direction of increasing noise from police sirens. He wasn’t nervous or worried but rather prepared and excited.
“I can do it,” said Keith Cipich, who is a member of the Lansing Knights of Columbus swim club.
The Crete, Illinois, resident swims the freestyle during competitions, but getting to this point in his career wasn’t easy. Mark Cipich said his son has worked extremely hard so that he could have a chance to go against the state’s best, and it has paid off.
“His first few years he swam with a life vest,” Mark Cipich said. “He’s had to learn how to swim without one so that he could be eligible for swimming in Special Olympics competitions.”
Keith Cipich practices once a week beginning in September and continues training until the Summer Games roll around. However, he isn’t just granted a spot on the state’s biggest stage. He has to earn it by qualifying first through a time trial meet and then by winning his heat in a follow-up competition.
One of Keith Cipich’s coaches, Caryn Corriere, also joined him during the Law Enforcement Torch Run. She will not be able to attend this weekend’s meet. However, she made sure to be there when Keith Cipich received the torch. As he held it in his hands, Corriere was the one who pushed him down the street in his wheelchair so that he could pass off the “Flame of Hope” to 12-year-old Elora Maletich and the Calumet City Police Department at the Lansing and Calumet City border.
“This is my first year (doing the torch run),” Corriere said. “So getting to run with Keith is pretty special. He is a very dedicated swimmer and getting to go down and compete at the state Special Olympics is pretty cool.”
At this stage of his career, Keith Cipich is a seasoned veteran and knows what to expect during the Summer Games. Corriere and Mark Cipich even joked that he has more medals than Olympic swimming legends Mark Spitz and Michael Phelps.
Keith Cipich isn't the only member of the Lansing Knights of Columbus swim club who has had a remarkable career. Keith Johnson, 56, has competed in countless Summer Games and earned numerous medals during his 45-year career. Even though he’s been competing for nearly half a century, Johnson was still oozing with excitement when he discussed this year’s upcoming competition.
“I’m the oldest and the longest member that’s still around,” said Johnson, who carried the torch in 2008. “I know every little detail (of the Summer Games) by hand. The majority of people do the freestyle and backstroke. But I’m the only one on the team that does the breaststroke.”
After Keith Cipich wrapped up his leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run at the intersection of Burnham Avenue and East 170th Street, Mark Cipich, Corriere, Johnson, and a few other family members, friends and participants posed for a group picture with him to celebrate. Some even took a picture with Lansing Police Department Lt. Scott Bailey, who led the way in a USA-themed race car.
Throughout his 21-year career, Bailey said it was the first time he coordinated the Law Enforcement Torch Run, along with fundraising events like “Cop on a Rooftop.” On May 17, the Lansing Police Department raised over $4,000 for the Special Olympics by staking out the roof of a Dunkin’ Donuts located near the intersection of Torrence Avenue and 178th Street, according to the department’s Facebook page.
“We do a lot of special events for the community, as well as for people with disabilities,” Bailey said. “We want to be able to help them in any way and build a society where they can be included.”