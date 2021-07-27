Blake Pieroni anchors U.S. 800-meter freestyle relay in qualifying

TOKYO — Blake Pieroni had a quick turnaround from winning his second gold medal to diving back into the pool at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Chesterton grad anchored the U.S. 800-meter freestyle relay during qualifying Tuesday night. He swam his 200-meter leg in 1 minute, 46.21 seconds. He teamed with Drew Kibler (1:46.12), Andrew Seliskar (1:46.17) and Patrick Callan (1:47.12) for the third quickest time in their heat and fifth overall swimming in 7:05.62.

The Americans finished fourth in the medal race, one Pieroni did not swim in. Great Britain won gold (6:58.58), followed by Russia Olympic Committee (7:01.81) and Australia (7:01.84). The U.S. team of Kieran Smith, Kibler, Zach Apple and Townley Haas finished in 7:02.43.

Pieroni swam the second leg of the 400 freestyle relay on Monday afternoon local time, earning gold alongside Caeleb Dressel, Bowen Becker and Zach Apple. It was his first medal race in any Olympics.

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Pieroni swam second in the 400 freestyle relay, helping the Americans qualify. Michael Phelps subbed in for Pieroni in the medal race, winning gold with the U.S.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest in your inbox! We're delivering updates and highlights on the Summer Olympics daily to your inbox, including What to Watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.