Blake Pieroni comes up short qualifying for Tokyo Games in the 200-meter freestyle

Drew Kibler and Andrew Seliskar finished third and fourth, respectively, to also earn Olympic berths as relay swimmers.

Lilly King is headed back to the Olympics after a victory in the 100-meter breaststroke, ensuring she will have another big platform in Tokyo to rip into drug cheats and muse on pretty much anything else that pops into her mind.

“It’s kind of what I expected,” King said.

The entire night went largely as expected. Defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy and former world record-holder Regan Smith claimed the 100 backstroke events.

Murphy is going back to the Olympics to defend America’s dominance in the men's backstroke.

The 25-year-old from Jacksonville, Florida, held on to win the 100 back — the first of two spots he hopes to claim in his bid to pull off another backstroke sweep at the Tokyo Games.

“I got through it,” Murphy said. “It's really exciting to be going back to another Olympics.”

He won both the 100 and 200 in Rio, extending a U.S. winning streak in the men's events that began after the 1992 Barcelona Games — three years before Murphy was born.

His winning time was 52.33.