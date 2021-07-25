 Skip to main content
breaking top story urgent
OLYMPICS

Chesterton grad Blake Pieroni wins second gold medal

TOKYO — Blake Pieroni is a two-time gold medalist, this time swimming in both the qualifying and medal race for the United States.

The Chesterton grad swam the second leg of the 400-meter freestyle relay in 47.58, touching the wall first. Caeleb Dressel (47.26) led off the relay giving the U.S. the lead. Pieroni was followed by Bowen Becker (47.44) and then anchored by Zach Apple (46.69), who touched first. The total time was 3:08.97, beating out Italy (3:10.11) and Australia (3:10.22).

"There's always going to be nerves, regardless of who is in first," Pieroni said in a post-race interview on NBC when asked about being pressured by the Italians. "It's an Olympic final, there's going to be some nerves."

"It feels great. We knew there was a huge target on our back. I'd say we dominated that pretty well," Dressel said.

In qualifying, Pieroni moved the Americans up a spot from fifth to fourth, swimming the second leg in 47.71 seconds. Brooks Curry was first in, then Pieroni who set the table for Becker (47.59) to pull the team to first in the third leg. Apple touched with a time of 47.19 for a total of 3:11.33 and winning the qualifying heat.

Pieroni helped the Americans win gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, swimming his leg of the 400 free in 48.39 seconds. The U.S. was second in qualifying with a time of 3:12.38 before winning the gold medal. The final time of 3:09.92 was swam by Caeleb Dressel, Michael Phelps, Ryan Held and Nathan Adrian.

Pieroni helped Chesterton win state titles in 2013 and 2014 before continuing his swimming career at Indiana.

