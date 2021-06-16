Chesterton's Blake Pieroni answers back in the 100 freestyle at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

“I'm going to be Olympian,” he said. “Coming in here and not making the team was not an option. I don’t know if I could have handled it, so the easiest thing to do was make the team and that’s what I did.”

Gunnar Bentz, who was among the swimmers involved in Ryan Lochte's infamous night in Rio five years ago, touched after Harting in 1:55.34 and will get the expected second spot in the event.

Ledecky is one of at least two swimmers the Americans are counting on to be big stars at these Olympics, the first since 1996 that won't include Phelps. He retired after Rio with a record 23 gold medals and 28 medals overall.

The other is Caeleb Dressel, who was top qualifier in the semifinals of the 100 free with a time of 47.77.

Nathan Adrian, an eight-time Olympic medalist who won the 100 free at the 2012 Olympics and captured a bronze in Rio, failed to even qualify for the final after finishing sixth in his heat and 13th overall at 48.92.