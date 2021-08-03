 Skip to main content
Hanover Central grad Stevan Mićić faces daunting task for Olympic medal
OLYMPICS | WRESTLING

Hanover Central grad Stevan Mićić faces daunting task for Olympic medal

Kazakhstan World Wrestling Championships

Hanover Central grad Stevan Micic, left, competed Wednesday for Serbia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He lost his opening-round match.

 Anvar Ilyasov, File, Associated Press

TOKYO — Stevan Mićić's quest for a medal became more daunting Wednesday in the round of 16 at the freestyle wrestling event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mićić, the top seed at 57 kilograms (125 pounds), lost 7-0 to Yuki Takahashi of Japan.

The Hanover Central grad still has a chance at wrestlebacks for a bronze if Takahashi qualifies for the gold-medal match.

Mićić fell behind 2-0 after one period. He gave up two takedowns in the second period as part of a five-point finish for Takahashi, who was a world champion in 2017.

Mićić qualified for the Games by finishing in fifth place at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships.

He won three state titles in high school and was a three-time All-American at Michigan, including a runner-up finish in 2018.

Wrestling for Serbia, he picked up a silver medal at the European Games in 2019. He's also won bronze medals at the European Championships in 2018 and 2020 plus a bronze medal at the Mediterranean Games in 2018.

While competing for the United States, he won a bronze at the 2015 Junior World Championships.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

