Hanover Central grad Stevan Mićić faces daunting task for Olympic medal

TOKYO — Stevan Mićić's quest for a medal became more daunting Wednesday in the round of 16 at the freestyle wrestling event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mićić, the top seed at 57 kilograms (125 pounds), lost 7-0 to Yuki Takahashi of Japan.

The Hanover Central grad still has a chance at wrestlebacks for a bronze if Takahashi qualifies for the gold-medal match.

Mićić fell behind 2-0 after one period. He gave up two takedowns in the second period as part of a five-point finish for Takahashi, who was a world champion in 2017.

Mićić qualified for the Games by finishing in fifth place at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships.

He won three state titles in high school and was a three-time All-American at Michigan, including a runner-up finish in 2018.

Wrestling for Serbia, he picked up a silver medal at the European Games in 2019. He's also won bronze medals at the European Championships in 2018 and 2020 plus a bronze medal at the Mediterranean Games in 2018.

While competing for the United States, he won a bronze at the 2015 Junior World Championships.

