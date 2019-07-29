After spending 27 days in Vietnam, Indiana University wrestler Jonathan Moran was running with his team last week in one of his first workouts since his return.
Moran, from Portage, spent time overseas, taking part in the Coach for College program. Since his days were packed with playing and teaching sixth- and seventh-graders, he didn’t have much time to work out.
So, when Moran was running up and down the stairs of Memorial Stadium, his legs were shot and breath was short.
As the desire to let up slowly overtook the will to move forward, something crept into his mind.
“Anh Jon, anh Jon, anh Jon.”
It means “big brother Jon” in Vietnamese, the nickname given to Moran during his trip. The children chanted it to him on his final day when all the American coaches were awarded for their time.
“Now, when I’m going through difficult workouts, I hear that in my head just uncontrollably,” Moran said. “It’s such a push. It’s so easy to get energy from. It’s amazing I can derive energy from kids across the world, and they don’t know that they gave me that.”
Vietnam was a life-altering experience for Moran, and it all started when he heard about it from one of his teammates, Dillon Hoey.
Moran said the Mount Carmel grad's face would light up every time he talked about it, so Moran applied and got accepted.
According to coachforcollege.org, the organization began as a partnership between Duke and North Carolina in 2008. It now involves "student-athletes from over 40 universities, hailing from 26 sports, and Vietnamese college students from over 30 schools."
Moran was there with eight other collegiate athletes, creating memories from the get-go as they almost missed their flight from Shanghai to Ho Chi Minh City.
The camp was in a rural city in southern Vietnam, and by night two, Moran and the other coaches were indulging in deep, personal conversations with one another, building strong relationships.
A typical day would be getting on a bus at 6:55 a.m. to get to school that started at 7. Groups were divided into four by colors: blue, yellow, purple and red. The first 15 minutes would be used for team-bonding, followed by sports and academic periods, capped off by a life skills class.
Moran taught English and baseball. He grew up learning Spanish and English at the same time, which is why the Coach for College director placed Moran in the English classes because he knew what it was like to juggle two languages.
Each group had two Vietnamese coaches, as well, to help teach and with translation. Moran said most kids knew only a couple of phrases, and the gap was huge in terms of children that learned English well and those who struggled.
In the second week, the kids found out where all the coaches were staying since their house was just down the road from the school. Every morning before school, the children would go to the coaches' house and knock on their doors.
“I was thinking you could either get up right now and play with these kids and know this is a special moment, or you can have a bad attitude and stay in bed,” Moran said.
The kids would come in and play with Moran’s stuff, then go to school and proceed to follow the bus home.
“We started seeing these kids twenty-four seven after week two,” Moran said.
On the weekends the coaches had some alone time and occasionally took trips, but the real memories were created with the children.
All trip long Moran and his fellow coaches were told not to get in the water. But, one day they all walked 45 minutes to a kid’s house in the shadeless Vietnam heat, and there was a stream outside. Moran wanted to jump in the water, but the Vietnamese coaches told him his body wouldn’t be used to it.
Moran decided this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so he dipped his foot in the water to check how deep it was, took a few steps back on a bridge and jumped cannonball-style into the water.
The children were cheering as he jumped in. One by one, the coaches followed with smiles on their faces and even a few kids joined them in the water.
“That was the happiest I’ve ever been,” Moran said.
Moran is able to use his memories from the trip to motivate him now, just like he was able to use his past experiences to share with the children.
After graduating from Portage High School in 2017, Moran went to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He realized it wasn’t for him after a few weeks and before getting accepted into the academy, his plans were to attend IU.
He spent the winter of that year working on a Chicago railroad until IU wrestling coach Angel Escobedo, a Griffith grad, took the Hoosiers job in April 2018. He called Moran and asked if he was still interested in wrestling, and in August last year, Moran was on the team.
Moran knows his experiences don’t add up to the difficulty and struggle of the Vietnamese kids, but he tried to portray the message of adapting to a new culture — if needed — and being happy.
“I’ve seen how these kids live and they’re happy with it,” Moran said. “They know life is tough for them. They live outside and shower with a bucket. It was inspiring because they live life with a smile. They’re the happiest kids I’ve ever met in my life and the poorest kids I’ve seen in my life. I would say they made more of an impact on us than we made on them.”
Moran said spending three weeks there was the perfect amount of time, because he started to miss home, but the kids made him want to stay. When the bus left the school for the final time, the children were crying, putting their hands on the bus, and it was the only time all trip where Moran got a little choked up.
He made a pact with the other American coaches that in five years, they will go back to Vietnam and check on the students.
“I want to make the most of my life," Moran said, "and if I’m in the position one day to help out kids who are struggling, I will not hesitate."