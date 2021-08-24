Never-give-up attitude leads Crown Point grad Zoe Voris to Paralympics

Fast forward 12 years and Voris is smiling for another reason. She’s a member of Team USA’s women’s wheelchair basketball team competing halfway across the world in Japan at the 2020 Paralympics.

In between, Voris moved on from the Rollin Hoosiers to the Lincolnway Special Recreation Association (LWSRA) in New Lenox, Illinois, playing on women’s, men’s and co-ed teams before graduating from Crown Point High School. She now attends the University of Texas-Arlington and plays on its Lady Movin Mavs wheelchair team.

Making it to Japan wasn’t easy, but it was just another obstacle for Voris to conquer.

“I decided to try out after the coaching staff emailed a group of us and asked if we would come try out,” she said. “Because COVID pushed the Paralympics back a year, some athletes decided to retire and not come back. So that opened spots up for other people to try out. I was very hesitant about trying out because I didn't feel like I was ready for something this big and I wasn't training for something this big.”

The hesitancy didn’t last long. It was just a matter of working hard to achieve another lofty goal.