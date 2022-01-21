 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seven Winter Olympics sports eligible for wagering in Indiana
alert urgent
OLYMPICS

Seven Winter Olympics sports eligible for wagering in Indiana

Horseshoe sportsbook

Pictured is The Book sports book at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

 Times File Photo

Hoosiers hoping to pick up their own bit of gold while American athletes compete for medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics that begin Feb. 4 will have seven sports on which to wager.

The Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) on Thursday authorized Indiana casinos and mobile sports wagering operators to offer Olympic bets on alpine skiing, bobsled, cross-country skiing, curling, ice hockey, short-track speed skating, and speed skating.

Sports wagering operators are not required to offer wagering on all available Olympic sports.

At the same time, some may choose to offer multiple betting opportunities on some sports or individual events, including in-game wagers.

Adults age 21 and up can visit just about any of Indiana's 13 casinos — except the Hard Rock Casino in Gary whose sports book has yet to open — to see the different types of Olympic wagering opportunities and place an in-person bet.

Alternatively, Hoosiers can bet on the Olympics, or any IGC authorized sports, from anywhere in the state using one of more than a dozen mobile sports wagering operators affiliated with Indiana casinos, including industry leaders DraftKings and FanDuel.

Prospective gamblers will have to plan ahead, however, since most Olympic events will take place well before they're seen in the United States on the nightly NBC-TV broadcast.

Beijing time is 14 hours ahead of Northwest Indiana, so when it's noon in the Region it is 2 a.m. the next day in China.

As a result, many live Olympic events will be played when it's late at night, or overnight, in the United States.

