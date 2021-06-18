TF South's Kessler falls short of making shot put finals at Olympic Trials

The Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport announced earlier this week it had banned Houlihan for four years after international testers found traces of the performance enhancer nandrolone in her system.

Houlihan, who finished fourth at world championships last year in the 1,500 and holds the American record at both 1,500 and 5,000 meters, says the positive test came because she ate a pork burrito hours before the test. There are many examples in recent years of tainted meat causing positives.

Houlihan had been entered in Friday's preliminaries for both distances at Olympic trials, but her name was removed before the races started.

She offered an update on the case on social media.

“I want to be clear that, contrary to media reports, I never had any intention of competing if this injunction wasn't granted,” she said. “If I was going to race, it was going to be the right way. I respect the sport and my competitors too much.”

Her uncertain status for the races threw the day leading into the start of trials into chaos.