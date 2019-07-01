Former Valparaiso High School and Purdue standout Robbie Hummel isn’t quite ready to put his basketball playing career aside.
Hummel, 30, led the United States to the FIBA 3x3 World Cup title on June 23 in Amsterdam and was named tournament MVP. The U.S. went 7-0 in the tournament and defeated Latvia 18-14 in the final to capture the U.S.'s first 3x3 World Cup gold medal.
Over the seven games, Hummel scored a total of 46 points, which was the third best total in the tournament, and grabbed 31 rebounds.
By virtue of winning a medal, the U.S. earned an automatic berth to the 2020 FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament that will be held next spring. The top three teams at that event will qualify for the 2020 Olympics.
Hummel's teammates included Damon Huffman, Kareem Maddox and Canyon Barry.
After playing two years with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2013-15, Hummel spent a couple seasons playing overseas. He also played for a year in Spain after graduating from Purdue in 2012.
He battled injuries throughout his career, including tearing the ACL in his right knee twice in an eight-month span at Purdue, and he announced on Twitter in October 2017 that he was “stepping away” from competitive basketball and taking an analyst job with the Big Ten Network and ESPN.
Hummel, who now lives in Chicago, answered some questions for The Times on Sunday in a phone interview.
Q: What’s next for your 3x3 team?
A: I’m playing in Mexico City after the Fourth of July on the 6th and 7th. It’s like tennis where you have challengers. If you win challenges, it leads to masters events, so this is a masters event. We were the No. 6 team in the world last year. After that I’ll probably play in five or six more tournaments this summer.
Q: How much time per week do you spend on playing basketball?
A: I play basketball pretty consistently. Two to three times a week I’ll play and put jump shots up. To stay in shape, I work out every day weights-wise. I’m still pretty active playing.
Q: Are you feeling pretty good physically?
A: I’ve had no issues. I’ve been very fortunate in that regard. So, my knees, knock on wood, have been good. My back has been good, and I’m good all the way around.
Q: Will you continue to be an analyst for BTN and ESPN?
A: Yes. Now I have to figure out what’s in the cards for next year just because I think I’ll play more basketball over the course of the winter. I didn’t get to play a whole lot this year because I was working so much, but I will still do TV. I just don’t know where yet because it’s being negotiated.
Q: As a former Boiler how tough was the Purdue loss to Virginia in the Elite Eight?
A: I was at the game, and it was really tough. I think coach (Matt) Painter will tell you they wanted to foul. They did kind of everything right. It’s just one of those deals where Virginia made a one-in-a-million play. It was really tough though, as I know all of us that played at Purdue (were) really rooting for those guys and wanted to see them do well. … It was a heckuva game.
Q: How good do you think Purdue will be this upcoming season?
A: I think they can still be a team that is in the upper half of the Big Ten. They return a lot of parts, and they have some guys that can improve. With Ryan Cline leaving and Carsen Edwards leaving, they’re going to have to figure out how they can score, but I think defensively they can be very good. The question will be, who makes that jump and really adds a scoring punch to this season for them.