On short notice, Hammond Central coach Larry Moore Jr. returns to The Basketball Tournament

Mobley and Book played at Brother Rice High School. Moore played at St. Francis deSales.

“We’re all high school head coaches so we kind of all coach,” Moore said. “Booker takes that lead and sits at the head but we’re all instrumental in the game plan and scouting reports. We’re all responsible for getting notes and what we see. We’re bouncing ideas during the course of the game and even during film sessions. When you have that many head coaches it really works out well because there’s a lot of knowledge sitting on that bench.”

On short notice, not a lot can be installed in practice. Moore said the team will go over a few sets and defensive schemes. A lot will be based off of pick-and-roll, offensively.

“They’re all pros so it’s not like we’re getting a group of guys who don’t understand what spots to be in or spacing, things of that nature,” Moore said. “We play college rules in the TBT so we can play some zone. If there’s a time we need to go zone for a possession or two to change up the flow, we can make those adjustments.”

The first-round opponent, Always a Brave, is made up mostly of Bradley University alumni and TBT veterans with a program record of 8-3 in the tournament. The game will be at Carver Arena in Peoria, so Always a Brave will also have a home-court advantage.