One-time Valparaiso resident Todd Reirden fired by Capitals after 2 postseason letdowns

Washington's move two years ago was made in part because members of the front office saw Reirden as head coaching material after several years as an assistant both there and in Pittsburgh. He was a finalist for the Calgary Flames' job in 2016 and was elevated to associate coach in Washington in 2017 to keep him from pursuing other jobs.

The Reirden-coached Capitals made the playoffs in his two seasons in charge, bowed out to the Carolina Hurricanes last year and were outclassed by the Islanders this summer. It's the first time they failed to win a playoff series in consecutive years since 2013 and 2014, which led to a full regime change.

“While I’m disappointed that we could not bring another championship to DC, I will always cherish my six years with this organization and our memorable run in 2018," Reirden said in a statement. "I wish this team nothing but success in the future.”

Asked after the team was eliminated how confident he felt about continuing to coach the Capitals, Reirden referenced injuries that struck in the playoffs and said job security wasn't something he thinks about every day.