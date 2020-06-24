Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon in quarantine after positive test for virus

Brogdon also has become a prominent voice speaking out against racial injustice. He and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics spoke at protest in Atlanta following the death of George Floyd.

Brogdon has said he hopes to lead a march in Indianapolis, though he did not speak at one held two weeks ago in Indy. His grandfather, John Hurst Adams, marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 1960s civil rights movement.

But with other NBA players voicing concerns about resuming the season amid the continuing protests, Brogdon had decided he would play.

“I think guys across the NBA have very, very mixed views, and it’s very polarized. Some don't want to play, and I understand that," he said earlier this month.

Brogdon's test result raises another question about the Pacers roster.

The Indianapolis Star has reported backup guard Justin Holiday may not play and two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo told ESPN.com on Saturday he intended to ramp up his activities with the team this week before making a decision.