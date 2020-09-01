Paige Schalow makes key contributions for Crown Point

ST. JOHN – Paige Schalow’s stat line looked modest on Tuesday night, but numbers only told part of the story for the Crown Point junior.
The middle hitter made the most of her playing time, garnering three kills and two blocks while providing a spark for the Times No. 2 Bulldogs, who walked into No. 4 Lake Central’s gym and swept the Indians 25-20, 25-22, 27-25 in Duneland Athletic Conference play.
The win comes after a stretch of five days which saw Crown Point drop a home match to LaPorte and a tournament contest to Penn.
“Tonight felt amazing,” Schalow said. “I don’t get the chance very often, so I wanted to make sure I made the most of it. Blocking has always been my strong point, so that’s what I try to bring to the match.”
Schalow made her presence felt immediately, as the 6-foot-1 junior delivered a key block late in the first game. As she subbed out and made her way to the bench, she was mobbed by her teammates who showed their appreciation.
“That was incredible,” Schalow said. “I’ve never had a team on my side like tonight. It was really special.”
Ever striving for better execution, Crown Point coach Alison Duncan spent much of her postgame conversation talking about how the Bulldogs needed to improve all over the floor. As she rattled off issues with serve receive and defensive alignments, Duncan admitted that she was happy with Schalow’s play.
“Paige is doing a good job of doing her job,” Duncan said. “She can really hit and we need to keep feeding the middle.”
The Bulldogs (9-2, 2-1) got contributions all over the floor as Kendall Schara led the team with 17 kills while Erica Packwood added 11 kills and seven digs. Rachel Rossman had 38 assists for Crown Point and Vanessa Del Real added 11 digs.
Despite the sweep, Duncan admitted that the Bulldogs still had plenty to work on before she’d feel comfortable this season.
“When we look at the top four or five teams in the state, we’re not there yet,” Duncan said. “We have to be a little better at a lot of things. The thing is this year is we don’t know how much time we’re going to have with them. There’s a lot of stress there because I feel like I need to get them better faster (than normal) because we just don’t know how much time we’ll have.”
Lake Central coach Matt Clark was quick to compliment the Bulldogs on Thursday night, but he also addressed how much he enjoyed seeing the fight out of his team. Emma Best led the Indians with 14 kills and 11 digs while Caroline Krueger added nine kills. Lake Central (6-4, 2-1) has been shorthanded for much of the season due to COVID-19 precautions and has only recently gotten the bulk of its team back on the playing floor.
“We have a few things that we need to work on overcoming,” Clark said. “We kept getting it right there against (Crown Point) and then we’d make a mistake. I like our team. We’re going to be good and we’re going to figure these little things out.”
