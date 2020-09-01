Paige Schalow makes key contributions for Crown Point

“Paige is doing a good job of doing her job,” Duncan said. “She can really hit and we need to keep feeding the middle.”

The Bulldogs (9-2, 2-1) got contributions all over the floor as Kendall Schara led the team with 17 kills while Erica Packwood added 11 kills and seven digs. Rachel Rossman had 38 assists for Crown Point and Vanessa Del Real added 11 digs.

Despite the sweep, Duncan admitted that the Bulldogs still had plenty to work on before she’d feel comfortable this season.

“When we look at the top four or five teams in the state, we’re not there yet,” Duncan said. “We have to be a little better at a lot of things. The thing is this year is we don’t know how much time we’re going to have with them. There’s a lot of stress there because I feel like I need to get them better faster (than normal) because we just don’t know how much time we’ll have.”

Lake Central coach Matt Clark was quick to compliment the Bulldogs on Thursday night, but he also addressed how much he enjoyed seeing the fight out of his team. Emma Best led the Indians with 14 kills and 11 digs while Caroline Krueger added nine kills. Lake Central (6-4, 2-1) has been shorthanded for much of the season due to COVID-19 precautions and has only recently gotten the bulk of its team back on the playing floor.