Pandemic plays havoc with two Region sports traditions

But, program committee chairman John Doherty said, "right now we're 99% leaning toward June 6" as a rescheduled date.

Doherty said as COVID stats have trended in the wrong direction, athletic directors have expressed reservations about sending their teams to the dinner.

"Last year when we did it remotely, that was a one-time thing," Doherty said. "We were really gratified that the sponsors stayed with it. But this really has to be a live event."

A final decision on the date is expected by the end of January. Moving it to the spring was rejected because of the number of schedule conflicts for multisport athletes, Doherty said.

Though the dinner likely will be pushed back, committee members still plan to attend the sectionals to judge teams' sportsmanship. There is some good news too — because of sponsors' generosity, the amount of scholarship aid is expected to increase this year.

Still, it won't quite be the same if the sportsmanship dinner can't tip off sectional week as it did for the decades before COVID.