Pandemic plays havoc with two Region sports traditions

This was supposed to be the year that two of the Region sports scene's longest-standing traditions returned to normal.
But as it has with so many other aspects of life, the pandemic had other ideas for the Calumet Region Sportsmanship Dinner and the Gary Old Timers Banquet.
The Old Timers event — which serves as an unofficial annual reunion for generations of Northwest Indiana coaches, athletes and officials — was canceled last year.
Its 75th edition originally was scheduled for Jan. 12. But with COVID-19 numbers rising to uncomfortably high levels, the banquet was postponed to Wednesday, March 16.
Former MLB player and manager Lloyd McClendon is still scheduled to speak and the event — which has sold its allotment of 880 tickets ← still will be at Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Merrillville.
The sportsmanship dinner brings together players and coaches from 29 basketball teams across four sectionals and awards scholarships to the teams displaying the best sportsmanship at each postseason site. It was held virtually in 2021, a first in its 68-year history.
As of now, the event is still scheduled for Monday, Feb. 21 at The Halls of St. George in Schererville with Roosevelt High School and Drake University basketball legend Dolph Pulliam set to speak.
But, program committee chairman John Doherty said, "right now we're 99% leaning toward June 6" as a rescheduled date.
Doherty said as COVID stats have trended in the wrong direction, athletic directors have expressed reservations about sending their teams to the dinner.
"Last year when we did it remotely, that was a one-time thing," Doherty said. "We were really gratified that the sponsors stayed with it. But this really has to be a live event."
A final decision on the date is expected by the end of January. Moving it to the spring was rejected because of the number of schedule conflicts for multisport athletes, Doherty said.
Though the dinner likely will be pushed back, committee members still plan to attend the sectionals to judge teams' sportsmanship. There is some good news too — because of sponsors' generosity, the amount of scholarship aid is expected to increase this year.
Still, it won't quite be the same if the sportsmanship dinner can't tip off sectional week as it did for the decades before COVID.
"Everybody is frustrated," Doherty said. "My committee members are frustrated. Athletic directors and coaches are frustrated. I can't tell you how many people have told me this dinner is one of the highlights of the whole year."
The Old Timers banquet is similarly revered, according to Gary Old Timers Association president Andy Maletta. "It started with a group of guys who just thought it was a good idea to get together," Maletta said. "It started as a small, little club."
Then in the 1980s, bigger name celebrities, including several who appeared in Miller Lite beer commercials, were brought in as speakers. In the end, the purpose of the gathering is to get together with old teammates — and rivals.
"People are really happy that we're having it again," Maletta said.