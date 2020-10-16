 Skip to main content
Paris Hewlett, Dierre Kelly lift Merrillville to first outright DAC title since 2013
Paris Hewlett, Dierre Kelly lift Merrillville to first outright DAC title since 2013

CHESTERTON — Paris Hewlett had only caught one pass all season long for Merrillville.

The senior exceeded that total in the first quarter of Friday’s game at Chesterton.

On the Pirates’ first drive, Hewlett reeled in a 50-yard reception to set up a 2-yard touchdown from running back Lavarion Logan. Later on in the opening period, Hewlett scored a touchdown of his own.

After do-it-all star JoJo Johnson hauled in a 56-yard catch to put Merrillville in the red zone, Hewlett delivered by beating his man on a slant route across the middle. Pirates quarterback Angel Nelson hit the senior in stride for a 13-yard touchdown, which propelled Times No. 1 Merrillville to a 34-10 victory and its first outright Duneland Athletic Conference title since 2013.

“It feels good. This is what I do,” Hewlett said. “I want to help my team win, and to get a (DAC) championship feels good.”

Hewlett, who transferred from Morton at the beginning of the season, finished the night with four catches for 86 yards. Last year, he led the Governors through the air as their quarterback, but with the Pirates he said he doesn’t mind being used as a skill-position player.

“I like to move around and be dynamic,” Hewlett said. “I can play receiver or quarterback.”

Merrillville coach Brad Seiss added that Hewlett has made the team’s offense more potent because of his versatility. The senior also lined up in the backfield and recorded five carries for 77 yards, highlighted by a 62-yard dash at the end of the third quarter.

“We gotta be able to read some people and Paris gives us that dynamic,” Seiss said. “ … Paris playing receiver and then doing some things at quarterback because he’s a really good athlete just gives us more things for opposing defenses to worry about.”

Johnson also had a big night to continue his stellar senior season. He scored on a 56-yard touchdown reception at the 5:48 mark of the third quarter and totaled four catches for 124 yards.

While Johnson and Hewlett made their presence felt on offense, senior defensive lineman Dierre Kelly anchored the Pirates’ defense. The Bowling Green commit wreaked havoc in the backfield for the entire game and notched five of the team’s eight sacks.

Chesterton converted four of its 15 third down attempts.

“I think I played at high level (Friday),” Kelly said. “I got a lot of sacks and played to my full potential. Really, I was being a playmaker.”

Times No. 6 Chesterton (4-4, 4-2) scored its lone touchdown on a 24-yard pass from quarterback Chris Mullen to wide receiver Colby Bullock in the third quarter. The Trojans scored their first points of the game on their opening drive with a 24-yard field goal from Jackson Syren.

Merrillville (7-1, 5-0) will now prepare to host Crown Point in Sectional 1, while Chesterton will host Penn in Sectional 2. Both teams have a week off and will return to the field Oct. 30.

“Having the opportunity to play a team like this right before the playoffs is really a great experience,” Trojans coach Mark Peterson said. “ … I felt like we gave ourselves some chances to remain in the game. Against teams like this, you really have to play error free. There are some things we can control, and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”

Gallery: Merrillville-Chesterton football

Friday’s Scores

Andrean 35, Lowell 14

Boone Grove 42, Whiting 19

Calumet 76, Bishop Noll 8

Crossroads Christian 51, Lake Station 20

Hammond 40, Clark 18

Hanover Central 48, South Central 0

Hobart 53, Munster 0

Merrillville 34, Chesterton 10

Morton 44, Gavit 14

Portage 34, LaPorte 28, OT

Valparaiso 44, Lake Central 17

Wheeler 52, Griffith 17

Kankakee Valley at Highland, canceled

North Newton at Tri-County, canceled

