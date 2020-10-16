Paris Hewlett, Dierre Kelly lift Merrillville to first outright DAC title since 2013

Merrillville coach Brad Seiss added that Hewlett has made the team’s offense more potent because of his versatility. The senior also lined up in the backfield and recorded five carries for 77 yards, highlighted by a 62-yard dash at the end of the third quarter.

“We gotta be able to read some people and Paris gives us that dynamic,” Seiss said. “ … Paris playing receiver and then doing some things at quarterback because he’s a really good athlete just gives us more things for opposing defenses to worry about.”

Johnson also had a big night to continue his stellar senior season. He scored on a 56-yard touchdown reception at the 5:48 mark of the third quarter and totaled four catches for 124 yards.

While Johnson and Hewlett made their presence felt on offense, senior defensive lineman Dierre Kelly anchored the Pirates’ defense. The Bowling Green commit wreaked havoc in the backfield for the entire game and notched five of the team’s eight sacks.

Chesterton converted four of its 15 third down attempts.

“I think I played at high level (Friday),” Kelly said. “I got a lot of sacks and played to my full potential. Really, I was being a playmaker.”