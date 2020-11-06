Paris Hewlett, JoJo Johnson lead Merrillville to 13th sectional title

The senior finished with a game-high seven catches for 128 yards and four carries for 50 yards.

Prior to his breakout performance Friday, Hewlett had scored two touchdowns all year. The senior said he was proud to eclipse that total in one outing against the Bronchos, especially since it culminated with the Pirates raising their second consecutive sectional trophy.

“Stacey King, the Chicago Bulls announcer, he says, ‘Big time players make big time plays,’ and I took that to heart,” Hewlett said. “So when it’s a big time moment, I gotta make a big time play.”

JoJo Johnson also had a noteworthy showing for Merrillville. The standout senior, who received a scholarship offer from Iowa on Tuesday, proved that he was arguably the most dynamic athlete on the field. He provided the longest play of the game, connecting with Nelson on a 76-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, and he followed it up a few minutes later with a 16-yard touchdown reception.

After a red hot first half, Johnson went down with an apparent injury at the 11:44 mark of the third quarter. He walked off the field gingerly and did not return. However, after the game Johnson said that he felt fine and that his lower body had simply cramped up.