Paris Hewlett, JoJo Johnson lead Merrillville to 13th sectional title

MERRILLVILLE — Entering Friday night, Paris Hewlett had never played in a sectional final.
In his first opportunity to do so, he proved that the bright lights don’t faze him.
Merrillville’s standout senior has been a Swiss army knife for his team over the last few weeks, and he put together his best performance of the year when the Pirates needed it the most. After falling behind early against undefeated Lafayette Jefferson in the Class 6A Sectional 1 championship, Hewlett scored Merrillville’s first touchdown of the night on an 18-yard pass from quarterback Angel Nelson to tie the game late in the first quarter.
The Pirates never trailed again en route to a 48-14 victory and their 13th sectional crown. Hewlett, who transferred from Morton to Merrillville after the School City of Hammond originally canceled fall contact sports due to COVID-19, said he was thrilled to finally capture some postseason hardware.
“I put in the work all offseason for this. It feels good to have it all pay off,” Hewlett said. “That was my whole mindset, ‘Let all of your hard work pay off today.’”
Hewlett scored three total touchdowns, two receiving and one throwing. The senior connected with star wide receiver Marcus Hardy Jr. for a 33-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter. He added another big play in the second quarter as he broke free on a slant route and raced to the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown catch with 44.3 seconds left in the half.
The senior finished with a game-high seven catches for 128 yards and four carries for 50 yards.
Prior to his breakout performance Friday, Hewlett had scored two touchdowns all year. The senior said he was proud to eclipse that total in one outing against the Bronchos, especially since it culminated with the Pirates raising their second consecutive sectional trophy.
“Stacey King, the Chicago Bulls announcer, he says, ‘Big time players make big time plays,’ and I took that to heart,” Hewlett said. “So when it’s a big time moment, I gotta make a big time play.”
JoJo Johnson also had a noteworthy showing for Merrillville. The standout senior, who received a scholarship offer from Iowa on Tuesday, proved that he was arguably the most dynamic athlete on the field. He provided the longest play of the game, connecting with Nelson on a 76-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, and he followed it up a few minutes later with a 16-yard touchdown reception.
Support Local Journalism
After a red hot first half, Johnson went down with an apparent injury at the 11:44 mark of the third quarter. He walked off the field gingerly and did not return. However, after the game Johnson said that he felt fine and that his lower body had simply cramped up.
The senior, who transferred from Morton to Merrillville in January, ended the night with four catches for 108 yards. Instead of focusing solely on his own success, Johnson praised Hewlett, who has excelled as a wide receiver, even though this is his first year at that position.
“Paris is a good athlete,” Johnson said. “He can play any position on the field — quarterback, receiver, slot, anything. He’s really been working throughout the season and during practice to get better at receiver. Me and Marcus give him tips, and he’s been doing really good.”
Pirates running backs Lavarion Logan and Phillip Roche each scored a rushing touchdown in the lopsided win.
Lafayette Jefferson (10-1), which was ranked No. 3 in Class 6A by the Associated Press, had been averaging 52.3 points and 485.8 yards per game through its first 10 contests, but the No. 7 Merrillville's defense held firm. The Bronchos failed to eclipse 40 points for the first time since Week 1 and were held below 20 points for the first time all year.
Pirates defensive end and Bowling Green commit Dierre Kelly, who transferred from Morton to Merrillville in January, snagged his first interception of the season in the second quarter. Senior linebacker Edward Akins blocked a 42-yard field goal attempt by Lafayette Jefferson kicker Eliaz Marquez in the third quarter.
“Since I’m playing with my brothers, I trust everybody,” Akins said. “Honestly, I feel like we’re the best defense in Northwest Indiana. So, when everybody does their job, I already know we’re gonna be straight.”
Merrillville (9-1) will now prepare to face Elkhart (9-0) next week on the road for a chance to claim its second straight regional title and eighth regional crown overall. The Lions upheld their perfect season with a 14-10 home win over Chesterton on Friday.
“They’ve won every game that they’ve had a chance to play,” Pirates coach Brad Seiss said. “We’re really excited to go play them. They’ve got some really good players, and they’re well coached. Don’t really know all that much about them, but we’ll trade some film and figure it out over the next few days.”
Gallery: Merrillville-Lafayette Jeff football
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
Gallery
In this Series
Friday Night Football Recap: Catch up on all of last night's excitement here!
-
Updated
Paris Hewlett, JoJo Johnson lead Merrillville to 13th sectional title
-
Updated
Hayden Vinyard's career night carries Valparaiso past LaPorte
-
Updated
Bobby Babcock, Hobart defense come up big against depleted Lowell
- 9 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!