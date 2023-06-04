HAMMOND — Pat Johnson was close more than once.

The Chicago bowler seems to always qualify for the Times Classic finals. He finished in the top five several times but never got over that hump and took home the big trophy.

It was finally Johnson's time Sunday at Olympia Lanes. He won the Class A title with a 268-264 win over Maurice Harris.

“Finally,” he said with an exhale. “I woke up this morning, put on my Cubs jersey and said it’s time to break the curse.”

Johnson was second qualifier so he only had to bowl the final two rounds, but he was outstanding during those three games. He bowled a 222 to start, which was the second-best game of the third-round openers. He then rolled a 247 to turn in a two-game score of 475 that was 36 pins ahead of Harris.

He began the final game with eight strikes while Harris left the first and fourth frames open.

“I bowled pretty good today,” Harris said. “(Johnson) was striking a lot. You just got to hope he gives you a chance and today he didn’t give me a chance.”

Bryant Ross, who was in the top spot after qualifying squads last month, was third with a 439 two-game score in the third round. Bob Kammer Jr. was fourth at 425.

Kammer, a Griffith resident, won Class A in 1997. He was the fifth qualifier and bowled six games before running out of gas.

It was clear relatively early that the day belonged to Johnson and the final game took away any drama.

“There’s nothing you can do. It is what it is. You just try to keep it moving and try to do your best,” Harris said. “You just hope he does something stupid but that didn’t happen today. That’s OK. Today was a good day.”

Usually, left-handed bowlers have a slight advantage. The oil is often more affected on the right side of lanes because the majority of throws are right-handed. Johnson and Harris are both left-handed, so that didn't help.

The two finalists are also league teammates 35 weeks a year. They know how to bowl with each other.

“We deal with that all the time,” Harris said. “That ain’t no big issue. We deal with crossing each other all the time.”

Johnson seems urgent to get to the lanes when he bowls. He starts making his way to the ball returner as the previous bowler begins his approach. He doesn’t take a lot of time before he starts his own.

That urgency can be an issue at the Classic, where there can sometimes be a 30-minute gap between rounds. Johnson said he doesn’t like the breaks but works around them.

“I’m always in a hurry. I don’t wait for the rack to set,” he said. “I don’t like to stand up there too long. The longer you stand up there, the more tense your body gets. I try to be relaxed, just get up, pick up my ball and go.”

A couple of past Class A champs were also in the field of eight. Jonathan Salas, who won in 2021, finished fifth. Last year’s title winner Ray Lee had the best score (471) in the first round but finished sixth.

