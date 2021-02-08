Payton Peele’s versatility helps lead Portage

“We improve every single meet, and I couldn’t be prouder of my team,” she said. “I feel like as the season goes on we’ve become closer as a team. I know we started off a little rough, but every meet gets better. I love seeing the girls bond. We just have fun at meets, and I love the girls.”

Valpo ends Chesterton streak

Valparaiso defeated Chesterton 110.95-110.75 on Feb. 2 to hand the Trojans their first dual-meet loss in four years.

“That was a long time ago,” said Chesterton interim coach Christy Dzierba said. “We had an off day, but that’s OK. The girls know what changes need to be made and are focused on that.”

Despite the loss, Mia Pak won beam, floor and all-around (38.25), while Caitlyn Cook was third in all-around.

Dzierba, who took over as head coach when Dawn Matthys resigned, said they’re getting solid efforts from the top three: Pak, Cook and Chloe Larson.

“All three are doing well,” she said.

Dzierba said she couldn’t remember who the last loss was against but thought it might have been Valpo.

Valpo coach Lorie Cook couldn’t remember who won the dual meet in 2017 but was pleased with this year’s effort.