Payton Peele’s versatility helps lead Portage

When Portage’s lone senior Bobbie Russell, the team’s top gymnast and leader, went down with an injury in the first dual meet of the season, someone had to step up on the roster.
Effervescent sophomore Payton Peele was there to fill the void.
“Bobbie always stays positive,” Peele said. “She’s at every single practice.”
Russell tore her ACL and was lost for the season, but Peele and Portage have bonded and battled their way to a 3-2 record, with wins over LaPorte, Michigan City and Merrillville. Peele, a state qualifier last year along with Russell, has dazzled in all-round and won the title with a 36.75 in the win over Merrillville last Wednesday. She also won bars (9.3) and beam (9.0).
Portage coach Mackenzie Barcelli said Peele’s strengths are her confidence and solid routines.
“She has beautiful jumps and leaps,” Barcelli said. “Her showmanship, in general, for gymnastics is beautiful. She’s a nice gymnast to watch.”
Peele worked hard over the summer to improve her skills and was motivated after qualifying for state in beam last year.
“Going in last year, it was fun competing in one, but I really want to compete in all four this year,” she said. “... I just like being on a team and competing with them. Each meet, you’re just trying to beat yourself in the meet you did last time.”
Peele loves the challenge of all-around.
“As long as you practice all your skills at every practice, and you just stay confident, I think it’s pretty easy to go all-around,” she said. “I couldn’t see myself not doing all-around. It’s fun to go to each event and just try to score for your team the best score you can get. I love doing all around.”
Barcelli said Peele has progressed immensely this season.
“Her all-around score has gone up almost a point and a half since last year,” Barcelli said. “She’s way more consistent this year on all of her events. She worked hard this summer on her consistency and her tumbling passes. She has a great work ethic.”
Peele worked out over the summer in club with Russell and still leans on her for support.
“She still conditions with us,” Peele said. “I love Bobbie. She has good motivation.”
Barcelli said Russell fell short on a tumbling pass and tore the same ACL she did her freshman year.
“ It was a rough end to her high school career,” she said. “Not quite how we wanted her to go out.”
Now, Peele will do her best to lead the team for the rest of the season and build momentum for the Duneland Athletic Conference meet and state tournament. Her career best in the all-around is 37.05.
“We improve every single meet, and I couldn’t be prouder of my team,” she said. “I feel like as the season goes on we’ve become closer as a team. I know we started off a little rough, but every meet gets better. I love seeing the girls bond. We just have fun at meets, and I love the girls.”
Valpo ends Chesterton streak
Valparaiso defeated Chesterton 110.95-110.75 on Feb. 2 to hand the Trojans their first dual-meet loss in four years.
“That was a long time ago,” said Chesterton interim coach Christy Dzierba said. “We had an off day, but that’s OK. The girls know what changes need to be made and are focused on that.”
Despite the loss, Mia Pak won beam, floor and all-around (38.25), while Caitlyn Cook was third in all-around.
Dzierba, who took over as head coach when Dawn Matthys resigned, said they’re getting solid efforts from the top three: Pak, Cook and Chloe Larson.
“All three are doing well,” she said.
Dzierba said she couldn’t remember who the last loss was against but thought it might have been Valpo.
Valpo coach Lorie Cook couldn’t remember who won the dual meet in 2017 but was pleased with this year’s effort.
“It was pretty sweet to beat the defending state champs in their gym,” Cook said. “It was a pretty close meet all the way down to the end. It was great that our girls handled the pressure at the end.”
Gabi Grisafi led the way, winning bars and finishing second in all-around (38.25), while Chloe Ochman and Sabrina Falk went 2-3 on beam.
“On the last rotation, we were on beam and they were on floor,” Cook said. “That’s not how you’d like it to be. Beam is the easiest to make mistakes. Beam seems to be a great event for us this year.”
Abel leads Merrillville
Nieya Abel won vault (9.6) and all-round (36.5) in a narrow 108.65-108.40 loss to Crown Point on Saturday. Emilee Thomas also won floor (9.65) and beam (9.5) for the Pirates (4-3).
Charlotte Annes led CP with awin in bars, while Lilly Stoelb was second on floor and Alana Lockhart was second on vault.
Abel also won vault and was third in all-around in a loss to Portage on Wednesday. Merrillville is at Chesterton on Thursday.
Lake Central remains unbeaten
Lake Central improved to 6-0 on the season with a 109.5-85-45 win over Michigan City on Feb. 1.
Cloe Amanatidis won bars, beam and the all around (36.75) to lead the way, while Hayleigh Delgado won vault and Maddie Bugg won floor.
“We did some good things, and we have some things that need work,” coach Karen Barcelli said.
Lake Central will put its unblemished record on the line in a dual today at Chesterton.