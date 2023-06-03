WEST LAFAYETTE — Lake Central coach Brooke Baker-Runyon was hoping to take her Indians to the state championship like she did as a player for L.C.

Baker-Runyon went to the final four as a sophomore, won a state title as a junior in 2002 and was state runner-up as a senior. Twenty years later, Lake Central (29-5-1) came up short on Saturday in the Class 4A Harrison Semistate championship game, falling to Penn 5-1.

“I absolutely would have liked to (take them to state),” she said moments after Saturday’s loss. “And it was very special because they play the state championship now at Purdue, and I don’t know how long that will happen, … And that’s where I played college, so I was thinking that would be kind of cool. But I guess next year.”

Lake Central fell behind 2-0 in the top of the fourth when Penn’s Kiley Hinton blasted a two-run home run over the left field fence.

LC got one run back in the bottom of the frame when Kate Renschen single and eventually scored on a single by MaKayla Van Vossen. Yet that would be the only run the Indians would get against Penn sophomore Olivia Signorino.

“Honestly, for us it was speed,” Van Vossen said of facing Signorino. “We haven’t seen speed like this in a little while. Below 50s (mph) we’ve been seeing, and I think that’s all it was. But I also have seen this pitcher in travel ball, and I know how to adjust my swing and to catch up to the pitchers, and that’s what I did.”

Penn tacked on three more runs on four hits in the sixth inning, which proved to be too much of a deficit to overcome for LC Van Vossen said it still means a lot to get to the final four of Class 4A.

“It means a lot to me because I came in as a freshman,” she said. “I'm very happy with my team and I think we worked very, very hard to get to this point. We have endless amount of talent on this team, and it's only going to get better from here. And next year, we are going to win state.”

Renschen said Signorino did a good job of getting ahead of hitters.

“When you’re in that hole, 0-2, 1-2, it’s hard to get out of that,” she said. “I feel like she threw a lot of rise balls that were just hard to adjust to, hard to read out of her hand.”

LC managed just three hits off Signorino, who fanned 10 and walked just one.

“She just kind of came back off an injury so not a lot of scouting reports about her, and on top of that she’s a pretty good pitcher,” Baker-Runyon said. “She had a lot of speed. It looked like she was going up in the zone, was going outside to a lot of lefties. Penn overall is a good team as well. You put that mix with good pitching, and it’s a hard team to beat.”

Lake Central will graduate three seniors, but none were starters.

“Most of our whole infield is underclassmen, so they're all coming back,” Baker-Runyn said. “The outfield is all coming back. The future is definitely bright for our young team. So we're looking forward to another year with them. I've given a lot of opportunities throughout the year, and a lot of people have stepped up and you're looking at what I felt was our best chance to play today so that's who we went with.”

LC advanced to the semistate final with a 6-0 win over Carroll in the afternoon.

Baker-Runyon said her team exceeded expectations.

“We went into this postseason run, and we weren't even in the top 10,” she said. “I know rankings don't mean anything, but you're always kind of paying attention to them. Like I told the girls ‘we've surpassed a lot of people's expectations of us. … I’m very proud of the team. Everybody ends with one loss except one team in each class.”

Renschen said everyone played as a team.

“We were all very close in the dugout,” she said. “We really came through in the postseason with energy in the dugout. Everyone’s part of the game. Not one person isn’t a part of it. Everyone’s part of the win. Everyone’s part of the loss.”

