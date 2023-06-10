LAPORTE — It was Penn again, and that makes it so much worse for Lake Central.

The Indians’ 2022 season ended in the seventh inning against the Kingsmen. They talked about that one for a calendar year, only to see the 2023 campaign end in an eerily similar way.

Penn beat Lake Central 7-6 Satureday, scoring four runs in the last two innings of the Class 4A LaPorte semistate semifinal. Lake Central led the game five innings.

“Two years in a row, the same way. It hurts. We put the time in, put in the effort, and just fell short again,” senior Hunter Snyder said. “We prepared (for Penn). We came back and couldn’t do anything different. We gave them a game. That’s just how the ball rolls.”

LC (27-3) had a chance. The Indians had the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. Snyder singled to score Nick Robinson. Then Garrett Weber struck out and Griffin Tobias grounded into a double play.

“Words don’t even describe it. I’m with my teammates more than my family. We hang out every day together, whether it’s on the field or if we’re going golfing or whatever. These are my best friends,” Indians senior Josh Warn said. “They’re my family. It’s horrible. If we ever had a chance, this is the team. It’s gut wrenching.”

The game was sloppy. Only five of the 13 runs were earned.

Lake Central scored two in the third when Adam Lehmann’s pickoff throw to third base covered the considerable foul territory of Schreiber field and reached the chain link fence. Robinson had two RBIs in the fourth when his bouncing ball found its way to the outfield.

Penn’s Cam Dombrowski had a similar ball get through the right side in the sixth to plate a pair.

“That’s why baseball sometimes is unfair,” coach Mike Swartzentruber said. “You’ve got to tip your hat to them. They made plays. It wasn’t a real clean game. It was just two good teams that didn’t want to die, not two good teams that played particularly well.”

Lehmann, a Western Michigan pledge, threw six-plus innings for the Kingsmen (20-8). He allowed six runs (two earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Tobias, a junior who will play collegiately at Indiana, allowed six runs (three earned) in six innings for the Indians. He struck out three, allowed seven hits and walked two. Blake Civak pitched the final frame.

The lead changed five times.

“You had two guys on the mound today who probably gave up more runs combined than they’d given up all year,” Swartzentruber said. “We got down. We came back. We got down again. These guys don’t quit. That’s why it’s so hard to see the seniors go. Obviously, they’re very productive but they’re just great kids, competitive kids.”

Warn hit perhaps the hardest ball of the day, a double off the left field wall in the third. He and Robinson were Lake Central’s most potent weapons.

Robinson was 1-1 with two walks, two runs and two RBIs.

“Losing to (Penn) last year was horrible. My brother (Jacob) was on the team last year. He was a senior and I remember seeing him all down,” Warn said. “Now it’s me. It’s terrible.”

PHOTOS: St. John photographer documents the town