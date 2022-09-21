 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pettipiece named Valparaiso softball coach

Valparaiso Beacons logo
Provided by Valparaiso Athletics

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Valpo tabs new coach: Valparaiso will have a new bench boss in 2023. The athletic department announced the hiring of Meaggan Pettipiece as the head coach of its softball program. Pettipiece joins the Beacons after three seasons at Akron. Pettipiece's hiring comes as a result of former head coach Amanda Eberhart stepping down to take a position in the Notre Dame softball program. Valparaiso went 14-33 in 2022, including a 5-22 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play.

MEN'S GOLF

Beacons take team title: Valparaiso stayed close to home this week, playing in the Valpo Fall Invitational at Sand Creek in Chesterton. The Beacons seemed to benefit from that home-course advantage as they cruised to a tournament win by 34 strokes over the second-place team. Anthony Delisanti and Caleb VanArragon took home the first and second-place spots in the event. Valparaiso finished with a 16-under 848 for the 54-hole event. Loyola finished as the runner up with a 18-over 882.

People are also reading…

PRO BASKETBALL

Ball to have knee surgery: Lonzo Ball will undergo another surgery on his knee. The Bulls point guard missed the rest of the season, including playoffs, after suffering a torn meniscus on Jan. 14. Initially, a six- to eight-week timetable was set for his return. However, continued pain and discomfort sidelined the guard further. This latest procedure, set for next Wednesday, will keep him out at least four to six weeks, at which point he will be evaluated further.

