Pioneering black broadcaster, Hammond native Irv Cross dies at 81

After spending the 1970 season as an assistant coach for the Eagles, Cross was hired by CBS as an analyst in 1971. Besides football, he reported on track and field and gymnastics, among other sports, for a weekly wrapup show.

In 1975, the network teamed Cross and Musburger with Phyllis George — the first woman to anchor a network sports show — and Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder on "NFL Today."

The show was innovative not just for hiring Cross and George, but for being the first live NFL pregame show. Until it launched, such shows were taped several days earlier.

Cross worked on "NFL Today" for 14 years and was with CBS Sports for 23 years. He received the Pete Rozelle Award in 2009.

He later worked as the athletic director at Idaho State University.

The Eagles' statement quoted Clifford Brown — a Philadelphia sports writer who worked with Cross on his memoir, "Bearing the Cross" — on the challenges Cross faced.

"He knew that it was important for him to do well," Brown said. "Irv knew that if the show had failed, that it might hurt down the road for other black sportscasters to get a similar opportunity. He was carrying that weight and he did it so superbly.

"It's just a seamless transition now. We're just so used to seeing former athletes on television. But all of them, particularly those who are African-American, whether they know it or not, I believe they owe a debt to Irv Cross."

