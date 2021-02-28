Pioneering black broadcaster, Hammond native Irv Cross dies at 81

Irv Cross, a Hammond native who starred in college and pro football before becoming a pioneering black broadcaster in the 1970s, has died.
He was 81.
The Philadelphia Eagles, for whom Cross twice earned Pro Bowl honors, said in statement that Cross died early Sunday near his home in Roseville, Minnesota.
Cross was the first black sports broadcaster to be hired as a network analyst in 1971, and he was the first black to co-anchor a network sports show when "NFL Today" debuted four years later on CBS.
Brent Musburger, who joined Cross on the crew of "NFL Today," paid tribute to Cross on Sunday.
"I've been around all kinds of people, from every walk of life," Musburger said in the Eagles' statement. "I don't know that I could give you one person who was nicer than Irv Cross. He was a constant gentleman."
Born in 1939 in Hammond, Cross was the eighth of 15 children. He excelled in football, basketball and track at Hammond High and was named The Times Male Athlete of the Year in 1957.
Cross continued his football career under legendary coach Ara Parseghian at Northwestern University, where he was named captain and All-Big Ten in 1960.
A cornerback, he was selected in the seventh round of the 1961 NFL draft by the Eagles. He played for them from 1961-65 and again in 1969 after a three-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams. Cross was a Pro Bowl pick in 1964 and '65.
After spending the 1970 season as an assistant coach for the Eagles, Cross was hired by CBS as an analyst in 1971. Besides football, he reported on track and field and gymnastics, among other sports, for a weekly wrapup show.
In 1975, the network teamed Cross and Musburger with Phyllis George — the first woman to anchor a network sports show — and Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder on "NFL Today."
The show was innovative not just for hiring Cross and George, but for being the first live NFL pregame show. Until it launched, such shows were taped several days earlier.
Cross worked on "NFL Today" for 14 years and was with CBS Sports for 23 years. He received the Pete Rozelle Award in 2009.
He later worked as the athletic director at Idaho State University.
The Eagles' statement quoted Clifford Brown — a Philadelphia sports writer who worked with Cross on his memoir, "Bearing the Cross" — on the challenges Cross faced.
"He knew that it was important for him to do well," Brown said. "Irv knew that if the show had failed, that it might hurt down the road for other black sportscasters to get a similar opportunity. He was carrying that weight and he did it so superbly.
"It's just a seamless transition now. We're just so used to seeing former athletes on television. But all of them, particularly those who are African-American, whether they know it or not, I believe they owe a debt to Irv Cross."