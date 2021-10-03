Playoff-bound White Sox drop regular-season finale to Tigers

Chicago's José Abreu entered the game four RBIs behind the major-league lead, but was given the day off. La Russa said Abreu has been battling an illness and it didn't make sense to push him. Abreu finished with 30 homers, 117 RBIs and a .261 batting average.

Series preview

In his postgame comments, La Russa praised the Astros as a solid overall team before adding that he believes the White Sox match up well.

"They're dangerous to play against; I think we're dangerous to play against," La Russa said. "I think it's going to be a competition that both teams will enjoy. We'll see who comes out best."

Lucky man

La Russa totally dismissed the issue when he was asked before the game whether he deserved to be voted AL Manager of the Year for leading the White Sox to a division title in his first season.

"I walked into a situation where any manager would have paid money to manage this team," La Russa said. "Every day I realize how lucky I am. It's been an amazing experience."

Trainer's room

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodón, who's been bothered by shoulder soreness, will throw a bullpen on Tuesday that could determine his availability for the postseason. In his last start on Wednesday, Rodón allowed just one hit in five scoreless innings, but his fastball averaged just 90.9 mph — down significantly from his season averaged of 95.4 mph. The 28-year-old is 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0