PNW student-athletes showcase consistent improvement of academic marks

When extensive academic deficiencies prompted the former Purdue University Calumet to cancel the latter half of its 2006-07 men’s basketball season, the setback proved to be a wake-up call.

PUC administrators did a deep dive into the athletic program, fixed what was broken and prioritized academic excellence for all student-athletes and teams.

The commitment persisted when Purdue Calumet and the former Purdue University North Central consolidated into Purdue Northwest six years ago. In fact, the quest for academic excellence also contributed to PNW’s decision to seek athletic membership in NCAA Division II, which prides itself in a balanced, focused approach to athletics, academics and community engagement.

Fast forward to the recently completed spring academic term when PNW’s some 300 student-athletes continued a trend that has reached 13 consecutive semesters of having compiled a collective GPA of 3.0 or better (4.0 scale).

The 3.34 GPA students within the Department of Athletics combined to achieve this spring also marks the fifth straight semester PNW has produced a GPA of at least 3.3 (B+ equivalent).

Also academically noteworthy about PNW student-athletes and teams this spring:

• 21 student-athletes recorded a perfect 4.0 GPA.

• The retention rate—percentage of enrollees achieving satisfactory progress toward baccalaureate degrees—registered 97% (Fall 2021 through Spring 2022).

• Women’s tennis and men’s tennis recorded the top female and male team composite GPAs of 3.74 and 3.58, respectively.

• Other teams with GPAs of at least 3.0 are: women’s cross country, 3.67; women’s soccer, 3.64; women’s golf, 3.59; women’s basketball, 3.58; men’s cross country, 3.44; men’s golf, 3.42; softball, 3.34; women’s volleyball, 3.26; men’s soccer, 3.17; and baseball, 3.08;

• 11% of student-athletes are enrolled in the university’s Honors College.

“We have great students who are high achievers,” PNW Director of Athletics Rick Costello said. “Kudos also to our coaches for their recruiting efforts and being diligent to our core value of ‘Students First, Athletes Second.’”

In fact, it was academics that initially peaked women’s basketball player Abbie McDowell’s interest in PNW. Specifically, the junior forward from Tecumseh, MI became intrigued with a relatively new study program offered in cybersecurity. After checking it out, she decided to transfer to Purdue Northwest last fall.

During her recently completed, introductory year at PNW, she compiled a 4.0 gpa and earned her way into the starting lineup of a hoops squad that recorded its highest season victory total since becoming an NCAA Division II member.

“Academically, everything has been hands-on and real world, which I appreciate,” she said. “Plus, because the (campus) community is relatively small, I’ve been able to get to know my professors and build relationships with them.”

As for her athletic experience, she said, “It’s been amazing; our coaches pushing us to be successful has been great! If you want a family atmosphere and strong community, this is the place.”

According to Costello, PNW has adopted a recruiting approach that emphasizes, as he puts it, “Come to PNW for the entire college experience—in the classroom, through experiential learning, developing relationships, as well as athletically.”

What’s more, recruiting talented athletes who also are proven, committed scholars enables greater opportunities for student financial assistance.

Baseball outfielder and Schererville resident Ray Hilbrich, fresh off an all-conference 2022 season in which he led the Pride with a .373 batting average, arrived at PNW for his 2018-19 freshman year as an athletic walk-on.

While a .362 hitting mark as a freshman earned him an athletic grant-in-aid as a sophomore, his impressive high school academic transcript at Lake Central coupled with a 3.8 GPA he has produced at Purdue Northwest have netted him two PNW academic scholarships.

“I will graduate with no student loan debt,” he said. “That’s huge.”

Planning to take advantage next spring of a final season of athletic eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the recent pandemic, Hilbrich looks forward to graduating in 2023 with a double major in political science and history, fueling his aspirations to become a university professor.

“I knew PNW had prestigious nursing and engineering programs, but I was really pleased to discover its liberal arts programs also are top notch,” he said. “Besides baseball, all my professors have made my experience here enjoyable. They’ve helped me lay out plans for the rest of my life.”

Also helping motivate success attracting accomplished student-athletes, Costello said, has been PNW’s membership in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC).

Following the Purdue Calumet men’s basketball academic misfortune, PUC explored a move to NCAA Division III, but eventually decided Division II and the GLIAC, comprised primarily of other public institutions with a similar vision to that of PNW, would be a better fit.

“With all the outstanding academic institutions in GLIAC, it’s been a partnership of doing things the right way,” Costello said.

It also has been a partnership that has created greater athletic travel demands than the years in which Purdue Calumet and Purdue North Central competed as NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) institutions in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

As a GLIAC member, PNW competes against conference foes in Ohio, Wisconsin and throughout Michigan, resulting in more missed student-athlete class time, which, initially, concerned various PNW professors. But those concerns by and large have subsided, according to PNW Academic Services Coordinator/Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Natalie Jarrett.

“We have a really good relationship with academic advisors,” she said, “and given our student-athletes’ proven academic success, our faculty members are definitely more understanding.”

According to Jarrett, good communication between student-athletes and their professors is essential.

“One of my responsibilities is to create a travel letter, which we give to our student-athletes and task them to have a conversation with their professors, requesting approval to miss class for athletic reasons,” Jarrett said. “Our professors are asked to sign off on the letter. 99% of the time, there’s no problem.”

Jarrett, who oversees required study tables for student-athletes who are freshmen, recent transfers and others whose GPA is below 3.0, says bus travel for out-of-town competition is used effectively for studying and addressing assignments.

Also significant about the recent PNW academic report, according to Costello, is that 55% of Pride student-athletes come from out of state, including 10% who are international.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0