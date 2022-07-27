PNW women's basketball coach Courtney Locke named assistant AD

Locke named assistant AD: Purdue Northwest head coach Courtney Locke will add another responsibility to her plate. Athletic director Rick Costello announced Locke would be promoted to assistant athletic director for strategic initiatives on Wednesday. Locke previously served as a senior woman administrator for the athletic department. The new role will see her "supervise softball, lead initiatives for student-athlete development and wellness, serve as liaison with the Offices of Housing, Student Life, Dean of Students and Counseling, and assist with fundraising initiatives," according to a press release from the school. Locke will continue in her role as PNW's women's basketball coach in addition to the new role. Last season, Locke lead the Pride to a program record number of wins as well as the team's first GLIAC Tournament appearance.
Corn Dogs clinch playoff spot: With a win over the Chicago American Giants on Tuesday, the Lake County Corn Dogs clinched a spot in the Northern League playoffs. With a 29-10 record, the Corn Dogs sit in first place in the Northern League, five games ahead of the second-place Southland Vikings. Lake County routed the Giants, 10-4 en route to its postseason-cinching victory.
PRO GOLF
Liv announces schedule: The Saudi-funded LIV Golf series announced a 14-tournament schedule for next year with 12 established team franchises and a chance for players to either be promoted or relegated through its series of Asian Tour events. Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, said Wednesday in a news release that the full schedule would be released later and would include stops across the world. The rival league of the PGA and European tours plays its third event this week at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, the course owned by former President Donald Trump. The four additions to the 48-man roster of players are Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Jason Kokrak. The European tour stripped Stenson of his Ryder Cup captaincy for signing up with LIV Golf. Along with the 48-man field, no-cut events worth $25 million in prize money, LIV Golf Investments has pumped $300 million into the Asian Tour for "International Series" events. While details on promotion and relegation were not announced, players could earn their way into the LIV Golf League through their performance in these Asian Tour events, while those who finish toward the bottom of LIV Golf events would be replaced. The news release said LIV Golf League players are expected to compete in "numerous" International Series events, which would mean playing more than the 14 tournaments on the 2023 LIV Golf schedule. LIV Golf said it would have 25 tournaments worldwide next year, which indicates a total of 11 events on the Asian Tour. There are four "International Series" events on the Asian Tour schedule this year. The news release said new Asian Tour stops would include the Americas and Europe. This year, the Asian Tour held an event in England a week before the LIV Golf Invitational debut outside London. Norman said LIV Golf and the "International Series" would play for $405 million in prize money. With $25 million set aside for LIV Golf events, that would suggest International Series events would each have a $5 million purse. The 12 four-man teams would stay the same throughout the year. Captains will be able to build their franchises to attract a fan following and sponsor interest. Howell and Casey are now on a team led by Bryson DeChambeau, and they said he reached out to them a few months ago about joining LIV Golf.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled plans for Soldier Field that could cost up to $2.2 billion as part of her ongoing campaign to keep the Bears from skipping town for Arlington Heights — or at least deflect blame if the venerable sports team leaves. Lightfoot’s presentation, delivered at Soldier Field to a group including top city business leaders, said her administration wants the Bears to ...