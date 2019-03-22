Try 3 months for $3
James Boyd and Robbie Weinstein

Times sports reporters James Boyd, left, and Robbie Weinstein record their podcast at the Times' office in Munster.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

After a thrilling semistate win over Frankton, the Andrean boys basketball team is off to State.

The 59ers will face Linton-Stockton at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 11:45 a.m. CT on Saturday. Times sports reporters James Boyd and Robbie Weinstein recap Andrean's double-overtime win over Frankton and look ahead to Saturday's matchup, as James brings insight straight from the 59ers themselves.

Region Roundup is The Times' weekly podcast focusing on local high school sports. You can listen on iTunes, SoundCloud, or NWI.com.

On to State for Andrean - Region Roundup 3/22/19

On to State for Andrean - Region Roundup 3/22/19
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Robbie Weinstein covers Porter County prep sports and Valparaiso University athletics for The Times. You can find the Vanderbilt University and Northwestern University grad posted up on the nearest field of play or in front of the TV.