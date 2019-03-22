After a thrilling semistate win over Frankton, the Andrean boys basketball team is off to State.
The 59ers will face Linton-Stockton at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 11:45 a.m. CT on Saturday. Times sports reporters James Boyd and Robbie Weinstein recap Andrean's double-overtime win over Frankton and look ahead to Saturday's matchup, as James brings insight straight from the 59ers themselves.
Region Roundup is The Times' weekly podcast focusing on local high school sports. You can listen on iTunes, SoundCloud, or NWI.com.