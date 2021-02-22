Portage grad Donnell Washington thrives for Indiana wrestling

Donnell Washington was Angel Escobedo’s lab experiment.
All he needed to do was get Washington into the Indiana University wrestling room.
“DJ was a state runner-up (at Portage) — he wasn’t a big-time recruit,” said Escobedo, IU’s head wrestling coach.
“We were so excited to get him, and the year he’s having, it only shows you how our program can make you better.”
Washington, a 174-pounder, wasn’t ranked to start the season. He wasn’t ranked in the second or third national poll, either. But Escobedo, a four-time state champion at Griffith, knew what he had in Washington. He’s not surprised at all by the redshirt sophomore’s success.
Last season as a redshirt freshman, Washington led the Hoosiers — varsity or unattached — in victories with 22. He was sixth at the Midlands, won an open meet, and was second in four others wrestling unattached.
He’s currently ranked sixth in the nation at 174 pounds on FloWrestling and was recently named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week.
“DJ’s made a tremendous jump from last year — just an unbelievable leap,” said Escobedo, a national champion for IU in 2008 and a former member of Team USA. “To be honest, I talk to him all the time about how I was around world-level guys, world and Olympic champs, and he has the tools to be one of the best in the world — he can be a world champion.”
Escobedo knows what he has in Washington from working with him in the wrestling room on a daily basis. He sees Washington's desire from watching countless hours of film, and how he soaked up everything dealing with wrestling and getting better by the coaching staff, which includes Crown Point’s Jason Tsirtsis, a four-time state champion himself and national champion at Northwestern in 2014.
Washington made headlines — and finally cracked the national rankings at 174 pounds — when he defeated then-No. 5 Carter Starocci of Penn State 10-9 on Jan. 30. Starocci came in unbeaten as a freshman and was 96-0 in his last two years of high school.
“I truly believe DJ can be a five-time All-American and win a couple of national titles — he has those tools,” Escobedo said. “Getting an extra year because of COVID, I told him he can be a five-time All-American and nobody will ever touch that. I was the first four-time (All-American) here and I told him you could be a five-timer, no question. He has tremendous work ethic and he’s a Region guy. I love the work ethic from the Region kids. They just all seem to be hungry.”
IU closes out the regular season Monday at rival Purdue.
In other wrestling news:
• Kris Rumph (Portage) helped Wartburg to the 2021 American Rivers Conference championship. The Knights beat Nebraska Wesleyan 47-3 and defending champ Loras 28-5 to go 8-0 during conference action.
Wartburg is ranked either No. 1 or No. 2, depending on the NCAA Division III poll, and finished the season 8-1 with the only loss being to Iowa State.
Rumph, a junior 141-pounder, was 6-0 in the conference and ranked No. 2 in the nation in his weight class.
Freshman Damari Dancy (Portage) was 2-0 this season at 285 pounds.
Softball
Kansas City’s Lia Lombardini (Chesterton) was named the Summit League Player of the Week. The senior had nine hits, nine RBIs, and scored seven times in 18 at-bats. The senior slugger had two homers and four doubles during her hot streak.
Lombardini hit a walk-off home run against Loyola and added two doubles against DePaul. To cap off her week, she added a three-run homer against Valparaiso in a 10-2 victory.
Men’s swimming
Purdue's Andrew Alders (Chesterton) was second in the 200-yard freestyle and third in the 200-yard individual medley in a meet against nationally ranked Indiana and Ohio State. Ryan Hrosik (Valparaiso) helped the Boilers finish first in the 200-yard medley relay, take runner-up in the 400 free relay, while also grabbing third individually in both the 50 free and 100 free.
Women’s swimming
North Carolina State's Kay Foley (Munster) was fourth in the 1,000-yard freestyle and fifth in the 500 free in a victory over Virginia Tech in Atlantic Coast Conference action.
Women’s track
Embry-Riddle’s Piper Kimes (Boone Grove) won the pole vault at Saturday’s season-opening meet in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The freshman cleared 9 feet, 8 inches (2.95 meters).
