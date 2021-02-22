Portage grad Donnell Washington thrives for Indiana wrestling

Donnell Washington was Angel Escobedo’s lab experiment.

All he needed to do was get Washington into the Indiana University wrestling room.

“DJ was a state runner-up (at Portage) — he wasn’t a big-time recruit,” said Escobedo, IU’s head wrestling coach.

“We were so excited to get him, and the year he’s having, it only shows you how our program can make you better.”

Washington, a 174-pounder, wasn’t ranked to start the season. He wasn’t ranked in the second or third national poll, either. But Escobedo, a four-time state champion at Griffith, knew what he had in Washington. He’s not surprised at all by the redshirt sophomore’s success.

Last season as a redshirt freshman, Washington led the Hoosiers — varsity or unattached — in victories with 22. He was sixth at the Midlands, won an open meet, and was second in four others wrestling unattached.

He’s currently ranked sixth in the nation at 174 pounds on FloWrestling and was recently named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week.