Portage, Munster view football scrimmage a success despite no fans

After Portage suspended team gatherings from July 13 to Aug. 3, he was just happy to be back on the gridiron ahead of the Indians' season opener against visiting Hanover Central next week.

“It felt very good (to play), to be honest,” Gordon said. “I love playing football.”

Gordon was one of several players to score a touchdown for the Indians, but no one was more productive than quarterback Tylee Swopes. The junior threw six touchdown passes, including three when Portage was able to practice its goal-line series.

Last year, Swopes was mainly a wide receiver, totaling 25 receptions for 291 yards and one score. However, as the team's backup quarterback he also completed three passes and all three of them went for touchdowns. With more responsibility on his shoulders this season, Swopes is eager to prove that he can handle the pressure, while also helping Portage redeem itself after a 1-9 campaign.

“Whatever happened last year, that’s in the past. I’m looking forward,” Swopes said. “I just want to dominate this season. That’s all I’m about, and (my teammates) know that’s all I’m about.”