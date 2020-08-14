Portage, Munster view football scrimmage as success despite no fans

MUNSTER — The coaches wore gaiters, the trainers wore masks and the players wore their helmets.
It wasn’t normal, but it was football.
As several other Region teams opted out of their yearly scrimmages due to the coronavirus pandemic, Munster and Portage didn’t shy away from the opportunity to compete Friday — even if that meant making a few adjustments.
The most notable change? No fans were allowed at the Mustangs’ home field Friday as they took on the Indians.
“It was quiet. The kids could hear you,” Portage coach Terry Chestovich said with a laugh. “Obviously that’s something we’re going to have to look at moving forward, but I don’t think it makes much difference to (the players). They just want to play.”
Next week, the IHSAA will permit fans to come, limiting attendance to 250 fans per each set of bleachers.
Despite the unusual circumstances, Indians running back Jakar Gordon still put on a show. On his first carry, the junior burst through the middle and raced down the visiting sideline to the delight of his teammates. Although there wasn’t the usual celebration from the Indians supporters when he crossed into the end zone for a 55-yard score, Gordon didn’t mind.
After Portage suspended prep workouts from July 13 to Aug. 3, he was just happy to be back on the field ahead of Portage’s season opener against visiting Hanover Central next week.
“It felt very good (to play), to be honest,” Gordon said. “I love playing football.”
Gordon was one of several Portage players to score a touchdown, but no one was more productive than quarterback Tylee Swopes. The junior threw six touchdown passes, including three when the Indians were able to practice their goal-line series.
Last year, Swopes only completed three passes for six yards as the team’s backup quarterback. With more responsibility on his shoulders this season, he’s eager to prove that he can handle the pressure, while also helping the team redeem itself after a 1-9 campaign.
“Whatever happened last year, that’s in the past. I’m looking forward,” Swopes said. “I just want to dominate this season. That’s all I’m about, and (my teammates) know that’s all I’m about.”
While Portage provided most of the highlight plays Friday, the Mustangs also got on the scoreboard twice. Running back Laz Crenshaw scored a on a 1-yard run, but the most dazzling play of the night belonged to quarterback Vince Foerster and wide receiver Noah Poole, who connected on a long touchdown pass.
With the ball in the air, Poole twisted around and laid out for a highlight-reel catch that would have brought Munster’s fans to their feet had they been there.
“The route was good, the ball was good and the receiver went up and fought for the ball,” Munster coach Jason Grunewald said. “It was a great play, and the protection was perfect. (Foerster) had plenty of time to throw it.”
Gruneland hopes to have similar success next week when Munster opens its season at Lake Central, especially after how hard the Mustangs have worked since coming back from a layoff.
Munster suspended team workouts from July 24 to Aug. 3, and Grunewald thinks a tune-up against Portage was just what his team needed to gauge where it’s at and boost morale before the season officially begins.
“We want to play football the safest way we can, and I thought tonight was very positive on both sides,” Grunewald said. “Both teams laid off the quarterback, both teams did the right thing and both teams were very respectful of each other. Everyone did their social distancing on the sidelines, so I thought it was a very positive night in general for Indiana football and for what (the IHSAA) expects of us.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!