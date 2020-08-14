Portage, Munster view football scrimmage as success despite no fans

“It felt very good (to play), to be honest,” Gordon said. “I love playing football.”

Gordon was one of several Portage players to score a touchdown, but no one was more productive than quarterback Tylee Swopes. The junior threw six touchdown passes, including three when the Indians were able to practice their goal-line series.

Last year, Swopes only completed three passes for six yards as the team’s backup quarterback. With more responsibility on his shoulders this season, he’s eager to prove that he can handle the pressure, while also helping the team redeem itself after a 1-9 campaign.

“Whatever happened last year, that’s in the past. I’m looking forward,” Swopes said. “I just want to dominate this season. That’s all I’m about, and (my teammates) know that’s all I’m about.”

While Portage provided most of the highlight plays Friday, the Mustangs also got on the scoreboard twice. Running back Laz Crenshaw scored a on a 1-yard run, but the most dazzling play of the night belonged to quarterback Vince Foerster and wide receiver Noah Poole, who connected on a long touchdown pass.

With the ball in the air, Poole twisted around and laid out for a highlight-reel catch that would have brought Munster’s fans to their feet had they been there.