 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center for Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery

Portage native Gable Steveson named Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
Gable Steveson Dream Wrestling Olympics

Gable Steveson, 21, looks to become one of the youngest U.S. wrestling gold medalists ever when he competes at 125 kilograms in Tokyo. 

 AP File

MEN'S WRESTLING

Steveson named Athlete of the Year: The Big Ten announced its Male and Female Athlete of the Years on Wednesday and it featured a bit of Region flare. The Big Ten named Portage native and Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson its Male Athlete of the Year. Gable lived in Portage until seventh grade when his family moved to Minnesota where he would suit up for perennial wrestling powerhouse Apple Valley. Steveson posted his third consecutive undefeated season as the Golden Gophers heavyweight during the 2021-22 season. Steveson also took home the Dan Hodge Trophy as the nation's top wrestler for the second-straight year.  

SUMMER BASEBALL

Lingua wins All-Star vote: The American Association left the last spot on its All-Star roster to a vote, dubbed the "Last Man In." And on Wednesday, it was announced that the RailCats' Daniel Lingua would be that man. Lingua, a utility infielder, has posted a .295 batting average, three home runs, 24 RBIs and 16 stolen bases so far this season. A fan vote was the deciding factor for the final roster spot in each division, with Lingua taking the cake for the East Division.

People are also reading…

PREP SPORTS

Michigan City hires head coaches: Michigan City made two new head coaching hires official on Tuesday. The MCAS Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday to approve the hiring of Jocelyn Garner to lead to volleyball program and Ethan Warne as head of the boys soccer program. Garner, a seventh grade math teacher, has nine years of experience with the junior varsity program and as an assistant with the varsity program. Warne moves to the varsity head coach for boys soccer after being the head coach of the JV program last season.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Bates heads to E. Michigan: One year removed from being one of the most highly touted, Emoni Bates is transferring and will play 2022-23 with Eastern Michigan. After a season with Memphis where Bates averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds, he heads to a program that hasn't reached the NCAA Tournament since 1998.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB suspends 12 players and coaches for mass brawl between Mariners and Angels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts