Portage native Gable Steveson named Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year

Steveson named Athlete of the Year: The Big Ten announced its Male and Female Athlete of the Years on Wednesday and it featured a bit of Region flare. The Big Ten named Portage native and Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson its Male Athlete of the Year. Gable lived in Portage until seventh grade when his family moved to Minnesota where he would suit up for perennial wrestling powerhouse Apple Valley. Steveson posted his third consecutive undefeated season as the Golden Gophers heavyweight during the 2021-22 season. Steveson also took home the Dan Hodge Trophy as the nation's top wrestler for the second-straight year.

Lingua wins All-Star vote: The American Association left the last spot on its All-Star roster to a vote, dubbed the "Last Man In." And on Wednesday, it was announced that the RailCats' Daniel Lingua would be that man. Lingua, a utility infielder, has posted a .295 batting average, three home runs, 24 RBIs and 16 stolen bases so far this season. A fan vote was the deciding factor for the final roster spot in each division, with Lingua taking the cake for the East Division.

Michigan City hires head coaches: Michigan City made two new head coaching hires official on Tuesday. The MCAS Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday to approve the hiring of Jocelyn Garner to lead to volleyball program and Ethan Warne as head of the boys soccer program. Garner, a seventh grade math teacher, has nine years of experience with the junior varsity program and as an assistant with the varsity program. Warne moves to the varsity head coach for boys soccer after being the head coach of the JV program last season.

Bates heads to E. Michigan: One year removed from being one of the most highly touted, Emoni Bates is transferring and will play 2022-23 with Eastern Michigan. After a season with Memphis where Bates averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds, he heads to a program that hasn't reached the NCAA Tournament since 1998.

