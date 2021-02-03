Positive COVID-19 test ends Munster girls basketball season

MERRILLVILLE — Ira Zimmer had to deliver the news that all athletic administrators have feared this season.
The Munster athletic director gathered the girls basketball team after school on Wednesday and informed the team that they had to drop out of the IHSAA tournament after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.
Zimmer confirmed the positive test with The Times on Wednesday afternoon, but he couldn’t go into specifics as to who tested positive. Multiple sources familiar with the situation indicated that it was not a player who participated in Tuesday’s 53-37 win over Highland in the Class 4A Merrillville Sectional.
“We had a team member test positive and we’ve taken all the necessary protocols that are set forth through Munster and Lake County,” Zimmer said. “We gathered all of the players after school and we told them. It’s a tough situation.”
“It stinks, especially for our seniors who don’t get the opportunity to defend their sectional championship,” Davidson said. “We were peaking at the right time and would have been a tough out for anyone.”
Games resumed at Merrillville on Wednesday evening as Merrillville and West Side advanced and will play on Friday for the right to take on Lake Central in Saturday’s title game. The Indians already received a first-round bye because of the blind draw and now will move straight to the title game because of Munster withdrawing from the tournament. IHSAA procedure dictates that a redraw can occur if a team pulls out before the beginning of the tournament, but since Munster already played in a game, the draw remains intact.
Merrillville coach Amy Govert expressed no reservations about the games continuing on Wednesday.
“Our school corporation has done a fantastic job,” Govert said. “Everything was disinfected after last night’s game and then again today. All of our basketballs are disinfected before and after every game. I feel very comfortable with everything.”
When Zimmer first learned of the positive test on Wednesday, one of his first phone calls was to Highland athletic director Ryan Harrington, who then relayed the news to Highland girls basketball coach Chris Tomcsi.
“Munster did everything it was supposed to do,” Tomcsi said. “I’ve known Jim for a long time and I’ve coached with him before. I know he would never knowingly bring a kid into a gym that was sick. Right now you just hope that everyone is healthy. You hate for them to have to bow out of the tournament because of this. It just goes to show, and this is the cliché thing to say, but it can really happen to anyone at any time. This just happens to be the worst time of the season.”
Gallery: Merrillville Sectional
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional opener - Highland vs. Munster